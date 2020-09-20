 Skip to main content
Vote for the Pinnacle Bank Game of the Week, Sept. 20-25
Each week during high school football season, World-Herald prep recruiting specialist Mike Sautter will nominate four matchups to be the Pinnacle Bank Game of the Week — and fans will decide the winner.

During the week, Sautter will preview the winning game, then he will travel to the featured game (weather permitting) to provide live updates, photos and video. We will also have a postgame recap.

The four nominees will be announced every Sunday at 7 p.m., with online voting open until 7 p.m. Tuesday. The winner will be announced 10 a.m. Wednesday on the NEPrepZone Facebook and Twitter accounts.

This week's nominees:

No. 5 Lincoln Southeast (4-0) at Lincoln East (3-1), 7 p.m. Thursday

Class C-1 No. 2 David City Aquinas (4-0) at Class C-1 No. 1 Oakland-Craig (4-0), 7 p.m. Friday

No. 4 Elkhorn South (3-1) at Papillion-La Vista (2-2), 7 p.m. Friday

Blair (2-2) at Class B No. 5 Bennington (3-1), 7 p.m. Friday

mike.sautter@owh.com, ​402-444-1335, Twitter.com/MikeSautterOWH

