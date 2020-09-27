Vote for the Pinnacle Bank Game of the Week, Sept. 27-Oct. 2

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Each week during high school football season, World-Herald prep recruiting specialist Mike Sautter will nominate four matchups to be the Pinnacle Bank Game of the Week — and fans will decide the winner.

During the week, Sautter will preview the winning game, then he will travel to the featured game (weather permitting) to provide live updates, photos and video. We will also have a postgame recap.

The four nominees will be announced every Sunday at 7 p.m., with online voting open until 7 p.m. Tuesday. The winner will be announced 10 a.m. Wednesday on the NEPrepZone Facebook and Twitter accounts. The nominees:

No. 9 Millard North (1-3) at No. 1 Omaha Westside (5-0), 7 p.m. Friday

Class A No. 8 Gretna (5-0) at Class B No. 4 Omaha Skutt (4-1), 7 p.m. Friday

Class B No. 2 Norris (4-1) at Class B No. 8 Plattsmouth (5-0), 7 p.m. Friday

Eight Man-2 No. 1 BDS (5-0) at No. 5 Kenesaw (4-0), 7 p.m. Friday

