Garrett Grice will leave an 'impossible to match' wrestling legacy at Bellevue East

Bellevue East wrestling coach Todd Porter often tells friends and colleagues that he could write a book about Garrett Grice.

One of the Top 100 recruits in the country for the 2022 class, Grice is an easy subject to go on and on about.

“He’s going to leave a legacy behind that is impossible to match,” Porter said. “I’ve used the term ‘incomparable.’ If you’re looking for the face of high school wrestling in the state, you couldn’t have a better one than Garrett Grice.”

By this time next year, Grice will likely own the state’s career takedown record. After three in a win on Wednesday night, he has sole possession of the Class A mark with 770.

Entering Saturday’s Metro Conference dual tournament — which will have split sites this year due to COVID — Grice has lost just once in 121 high school matches.

And that’s only one chapter, Porter says.

“He’s as good of a kid away from the mat as he is on it,” he said. “He’s just so well-rounded, so even-keeled, so charismatic. He could be as cocky as anybody, but instead he’s just Garrett Grice.