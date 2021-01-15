Garrett Grice will leave an 'impossible to match' wrestling legacy at Bellevue East

Bellevue East wrestling coach Todd Porter often tells friends and colleagues that he could write a book about Garrett Grice.
One of the Top 100 recruits in the country for the 2022 class, Grice is an easy subject to go on and on about.
“He’s going to leave a legacy behind that is impossible to match,” Porter said. “I’ve used the term ‘incomparable.’ If you’re looking for the face of high school wrestling in the state, you couldn’t have a better one than Garrett Grice.”
By this time next year, Grice will likely own the state’s career takedown record. After three in a win on Wednesday night, he has sole possession of the Class A mark with 770.
Entering Saturday’s Metro Conference dual tournament — which will have split sites this year due to COVID — Grice has lost just once in 121 high school matches.
And that’s only one chapter, Porter says.
“He’s as good of a kid away from the mat as he is on it,” he said. “He’s just so well-rounded, so even-keeled, so charismatic. He could be as cocky as anybody, but instead he’s just Garrett Grice.
“He’s always had all the skills, but a lot of guys when they get to that level, they tend to get fat-catty. Not Garrett. He’s a driven kid. He doesn’t take it for granted.”
Exhibit A is the video on social media from last weekend where Grice, ranked as the No. 62 prospect nationally, committed to the University of Virginia. As of Thursday it had over 10,000 views on Twitter.
But the first thing Grice mentions — both in the video and afterward — about his future plan is the academic side of UVA.
“It’s the No. 1 public school in the country,” he said. “One of the selling points was that I can redshirt and get my master’s degree in five years.”
He picked the Cavaliers over Nebraska, Northern Colorado and North Carolina State, where his dad was an ACC champion and four-time national qualifier.
There’s been another Grice — older brother Gabe — to help push him again this season. Gabe transferred back to Bellevue East (where he won a state championship as a sophomore) from Omaha Central to finish his high school career.
“Another great partner to push me,” Garrett said. “We started together, and now we get to finish together.”
In 27 wins this season, Garrett Grice has racked up 223 takedowns. He’s 253 short of the Nebraska career record.
“It’s on my radar,” he said.
It’s not surprising that his favorite way to get a takedown — a blast double — is also the go-to for his favorite wrestler, former Nebraska national champion and Olympic gold medalist Jordan Burroughs.
“I guess I got that from him,” Grice said.
He’s put a focus on the other sides of the sports, too. Mental toughness and confidence are areas he points to where he’s come the furthest in the offseason.
Already with two state championships on his resume, another next month would make Garret Grice the first three-time champion from Bellevue East since 1977. The program, with nearly 70 years of history, has never had a four-timer.
Porter put off retirement for an extra year in order to be in Grice’s corner if that happens.
“He’s going to be a legend when he’s done,” Porter said.