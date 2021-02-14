George Pfeifer 'empathized' with athletes during eight-decade career at Boys Town

George Pfeifer spanned eight decades of Boys Town tradition.

He knew Father Flanagan, had Skip Palrang as his coach, was Boys Town’s mayor in 1944 and returned to the school after graduating from Fort Hays State when Palrang called on him to be his assistant.

Pfeifer stayed, coaching the Cowboys to basketball and track state titles while becoming a school administrator. Even in his 80s, Pfeifer was helping out the Cowboys’ basketball coaching staff.

Boys Town coach Tom Krehbiel said he was amazed how Pfeifer connected with his teams.

“He empathized with what they went through, and understood it, and got those kids talking to him,” Krehbiel said. “You know, they didn't think he was corny or anything like that. Once they knew he was the mayor and once they knew he'd been there, it really was amazing to watch him work with those kids.”

Pfeifer was 95 when he died Feb. 3. Survivors include sons Rod and Brice and daughter Debra.