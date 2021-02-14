George Pfeifer 'empathized' with athletes during eight-decade career at Boys Town

George Pfeifer spanned eight decades of Boys Town tradition.
He knew Father Flanagan, had Skip Palrang as his coach, was Boys Town’s mayor in 1944 and returned to the school after graduating from Fort Hays State when Palrang called on him to be his assistant.
Pfeifer stayed, coaching the Cowboys to basketball and track state titles while becoming a school administrator. Even in his 80s, Pfeifer was helping out the Cowboys’ basketball coaching staff.
Boys Town coach Tom Krehbiel said he was amazed how Pfeifer connected with his teams.
“He empathized with what they went through, and understood it, and got those kids talking to him,” Krehbiel said. “You know, they didn't think he was corny or anything like that. Once they knew he was the mayor and once they knew he'd been there, it really was amazing to watch him work with those kids.”
Pfeifer was 95 when he died Feb. 3. Survivors include sons Rod and Brice and daughter Debra.
A native of Hays, Kansas, Pfeifer came to Boys Town as a young teen. He was a Class B all-state basketball player as a senior. After serving in the Navy and finishing college, he came back to Boys Town in 1951. Three years later, with future Olympian Charles “Deacon” Jones a senior, his 1954 track team was Class A state champion.
Boys Town’s stellar defensive teams in 1965 and 1966 were Class A basketball champions for Pfeifer, who took over from Palrang as coach in 1959. He also followed Palrang as athletic director in 1972 and had just taken over as high school principal when he stepped down as basketball coach before the 1973-74 season began.
His career record was 206-82 with nine district titles and nine state tournament appearances.
Krehbiel said it was while he was researching Boys Town’s basketball history in his early years as coach that he discovered Pfeifer’s past and got him re-involved with the team. Pfeifer was on the bench in 2006 when Boys Town won the Class C-1 state title — its first since Pfeifer’s championship years.
“Over the years, we bonded,” Krehbiel said. “It was in about 2008 or 2009 I had some opportunities to leave, or at least go look at some other jobs, and he really convinced me that that's the place I needed to stay and needed to be.”