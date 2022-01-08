Gering boys wrestling wins team title at Norm Manstedt Invitational

Not even the long trip home could beat Gering wrestling on Saturday.
The Class B No. 10 Bulldogs had three champions and walked away from the boys portion of the Norm Manstedt Invitational with the team title of the two-day event at Columbus Community College.
“It makes the six-hour drive a lot more tolerable for sure,” Gering coach Jarred Berger said.
His team got bracket championships from Ashton Dane (106 pounds), Jacob Awizus (182) and Collin Schwartzkopf (220).
Gering outscored Lincoln East and Columbus, teams ranked Nos. 2 and 6, respectively, by Huskermat. It was the first tournament the Bulldogs, who Berger said were hit hard by illness, had competed in since before the holiday break.
“We weren’t sure what we were going to get,” Berger said. “This was kind of a test for us.”
Consider it passed.
Eight of Gering’s 12 entries made it through pool matches on Friday and into Saturday’s brackets. Six reached the semifinals, and four wrestled for gold.
“Today we had a lot of guys that we needed to step up and they won a couple of matches,” Awizus said.
His third period pin of David City’s Tre Daro finished a highly-anticipated showdown between the top-ranked wrestlers in Class B and Class C.
“He’s a hammer, man,” Berger said of Awizus. “He’s pretty tough, and he’s been focused this year.”
The match-up of unbeaten seniors was one that Awizus said he had an eye on for some time.
“I’ve been looking forward to that match ever since I found out David City was (in the field),” Awizus said. “I wanted to prove that I was the real No. 1 there.”
Dane, Class B’s top-ranked 106-pounder, pinned Class A No. 5 Braedyn Rakes of Lincoln East early in the second period of their finals match.
Schwartzkopf gave Gering three winners, all by fall, when he finished off Lincoln East’s Axel Lyman in the second period.
“He’s turned it on this year” Berger said of the 20-2 junior. “As a team we’ve just been coming around.”
Runner-up Columbus also had a trio of bracket champions in Blake Cerny at 120, 126-pouner Adrian Bice and Liam Blaser at 195.
Bice, ranked second in Class A, pulled out a takedown before the final whistle in a 3-2 decision over Simon Schindler of David City. After initially being ruled too late, officials gathered and ruled the winning score came in time. Schindler had beaten Class A No. 1 Brandon Baustert of Lincoln East in the semifinals earlier in the day.
Pierce got gold medal performances from Brock Bolling (132), Jayden Coulter (145) and Matt Christensen (170) in a third place team finish.
Team scores: Gering 173.5, Columbus 157.5, Pierce 142.5, Valentine 141, Boone Central 136.5, Lincoln East 136.5, David City 114, Battle Creek 111, Syracuse 85, Fremont Bergan 82, York 65.5, Wahoo 57.5, Adams Central 55, Tekamah-Herman 50, High Plains 49, Schuyler 42.5, Centennial 37, Kearney Catholic 32, Creek 27, South Central NE 17, Oakland-Craig 10, Harvard 0.
Championship matches: 106: Ashton Dane, Gering, pin Braedyn Rakes, Lincoln East, 2:19. 113: William Sprenger, Valentine, dec Jordan Shirley, Gering, 3-2. 120: Blake Cerny, Columbus, dec Carson Wood, Boone Central, 5-3. 126: Adrian Bice, Columbus, dec Simon Schindler, David City, 3-2. 132: Brock Bolling, Pierce, dec Gavin Dozler, Boone Central, 3-2 UTB. 138: Malachi Bordovsky, Wahoo, maj dec Barret Brandt, Syracuse, 20-9. 145: Jayden Coulter, Pierce, pin Westin Sherlock, Lincoln East, 4:31. 152: Ashton Lurz, Valentine, dec Blake Bolling, Pierce, 8-4. 160: Cal Janke, Fremont Bergan, maj dec Michael Kruntorad, Pierce, 15-2. 170: Matt Christensen, Pierce, pin Dawson Schram, Tekamah-Herman, 3:54. 182: Jacob Awiszus, Gering, pin Tre Daro, David City, 4:43. 195: Liam Blaser, Columbus, pin Koa McIntyre, Fremont Bergan, 3:40. 220: Collin Schwartzkopf, Gering, pin Axel Lyman, Lincoln East, 2:46. 285: Dahlas Zlomke, Battle Creek, dec Tyler Pavelka, Adams Central, 4-1.