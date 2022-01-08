Gering boys wrestling wins team title at Norm Manstedt Invitational

Not even the long trip home could beat Gering wrestling on Saturday.

The Class B No. 10 Bulldogs had three champions and walked away from the boys portion of the Norm Manstedt Invitational with the team title of the two-day event at Columbus Community College.

“It makes the six-hour drive a lot more tolerable for sure,” Gering coach Jarred Berger said.

His team got bracket championships from Ashton Dane (106 pounds), Jacob Awizus (182) and Collin Schwartzkopf (220).

Gering outscored Lincoln East and Columbus, teams ranked Nos. 2 and 6, respectively, by Huskermat. It was the first tournament the Bulldogs, who Berger said were hit hard by illness, had competed in since before the holiday break.

“We weren’t sure what we were going to get,” Berger said. “This was kind of a test for us.”

Consider it passed.

Eight of Gering’s 12 entries made it through pool matches on Friday and into Saturday’s brackets. Six reached the semifinals, and four wrestled for gold.

“Today we had a lot of guys that we needed to step up and they won a couple of matches,” Awizus said.