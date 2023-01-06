Gessert twins both score in double figures as Millard West slips past Papio South girls

In a game of momentum swings, Millard West prevailed Friday night with the help of sophomore Neleigh Gessert.

She scored a game-high 22 points — 16 in the first half — as the Class A No. 6 Wildcats posted a 62-54 girls basketball win over Papillion-La Vista South. Millard West moved to 7-2 while the host Titans fell to 6-4.

The Wildcats took command in the first half with a 10-0 spurt only to see Papio South go on a 13-0 run to open the second half, grabbing a 36-34 lead. Millard West then scored the next 11 points to move ahead to stay.

"They're scrappy and play super hard," Wildcats coach Marc Kruger said. "We didn't come out in the third quarter the way we needed but fortunately that lapse didn't cost us tonight."

Gessert was 7 for 11 from the field in the first half, including a pair of 3-pointers. After missing her first four shots of the second half, she sank a pair of 3-pointers in the final period to keep the Titans at bay.

"She can score inside and outside," Kruger said. "She's a pretty tough match-up for most teams."

Papio South was playing without leading scorer Taylor Mauch, who dislocated her kneecap Thursday night in an overtime loss against Omaha Marian.

"We could have used her tonight," Titans coach Andy Gerlecz said. "She's a senior so I hope she can still come back."

Despite the absence of Mauch, Papio South went on a late run to pull within 58-54 with 43 seconds left. But four free throws by Norah Gessert — Neleigh's twin sister — put the game away for the Wildcats.

"We were able to hit some key shots," Kruger said. "But we need to figure out those scoring lapses because that cost us at the (Metro) holiday tourney."

​Six players sank 3-pointers for Millard West, including four by Neleigh Gessert.

"They're a skilled team and their balance makes them tough," Gerlecz said. "But I was proud of the way our team played tonight without Taylor (Mauch)."

Norah Gessert finished with 11 points for Millard West while Taylor Hansen added eight.

Mya Lempp paced Papio South with 20 points while Charlee Solomon had 12 points and 10 rebounds before fouling out with 1:06 left.

The Wildcats return to action Tuesday night at top-ranked Bellevue West.

The Titans will play Tuesday night at Lincoln Northeast.

Millard West (7-2)..................... 20 14 11 17 — 62

Papillion-La Vista South (6-4)... 13 10 14 17 — 54

MW: Addie Klahn 5, Libby Hoffman 3, Taylor Hansen 8, Neleigh Gessert 22, Norah Gessert 11, McKenna Scholting 7, Callie Ott 6.

PLVS: Charlee Solomon 12, Ella Morehouse 7, Kamryn Exner 5, Mya Lempp 20, Kate Ligon 8, Clare Ullery 2.