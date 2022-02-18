'Get the job done again': Two of Central City's finalists will defend state wrestling titles

Iron might sharpen iron, but add a little gold and it will shine.

Class C No. 3 Central City found that out again on Friday night at the state tournament, as a trio of Bison — including a pair of returning state champs — punched their tickets for Saturday’s championship round.

Unbeaten seniors Drew Garfield and Cole Kunz, both gold medalists a year ago, will be joined in the Parade of Champions by sophomore Tristan Burbach.

And it’s no surprise they're going to the last match of the season together, Central City coach Darin Garfield said.

“They're inseparable, on and off the mat they’re the best of friends,” he said. “It’s incredible to have the three of them in the same wrestling room, and now all three in the finals.”

His son was the first to advance, fighting off a late takedown attempt by Battle Creek’s Ayden Wintz for a 3-2 decision at 113 pounds. The top-ranked Garfield moved to 48-0 on the season.

Kunz, ranked No. 1 at 120, took it even further to the limit, surviving a late second-period scare and notching an overtime takedown for a 5-3 win over third-ranked Jose Escandon of Gibbon.

“I got my tie and got an inside trip and I was able to stay inbounds to get the takedown,” Kunz said.

Burbach (45-3) made it three in a row with his 3-0 win over Kaleb Baker of St. Paul at 126. Saturday will be his first finals appearance after finishing sixth last year as a freshman.

So does his good buddy Drew have any words of advice for the gold-medal match?

“Just wrestle how he’s been wrestling,” he said. “No need to change anything. Just go out there and wrestle his match. That’ll do, I think. He’s good enough to get it done. No need to go out there and do anything crazy.”

Doing anything crazy isn’t really their style, Darin Garfield said. Asked what sort of trouble the three can get into on the weekend, he called them “lame.”

“They just like to drive around Grand Island,” he said with a laugh.

The three crash heads on a daily basis at practice, with Garfield and Kunz going at it most often. The competition level in the room is a coach’s dream.

“The three of them just get after it all day, every day in practice and you can see the results,” Garfield said. “It’s just incredible. They come every day ready to work. It’s one thing to have a guy like that next to you in the room, but they go after each other. They know it’s going to make them better.”

Garfield will meet second-ranked William Sprenger of Valentine, a sophomore, in Saturday’s championship round. Burbach gets David City’s Simon Schindler, the unanimous No. 1 at 126.

Kunz has a different sort of task, one that’s familiar.

It will be the fifth showdown for Kunz against David City Aquinas' Jakob Kavan, who he beat in an ultimate tiebreaker for the title a year ago.

“He’s very, very, very hard to score on,” Darin Garfield said. “For us to win that match, we’re going to have to find some offense.”

Kunz expects the experience from last year, when Central City also won the Class C team title, to pay off Saturday.

“We’ve been there before,” he said. “We need to come back and get the job done again.”

