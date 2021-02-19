Getting coached by his idol has paid off for Blair's Dexter Larsen

There may not be another person at the state tournament more thankful for a season than Dexter Larsen.

The Blair senior has lost as much mat time as he’s logged in his high school career.

“We’re super fortunate that this can even happen right now,” Larsen said Friday after reaching the semifinals. “So (I’m) just taking every opportunity I have and making the most of it.”

After missing his first two seasons with thumb injuries on each hand, it’s not surprising that he’s got an appreciation for the grind.

Larsen, sporting a flowing mullet, is 50-0 and unanimously ranked No. 2 at 195 pounds in Class B. He’s one win from a potential barn-burner championship against fellow unbeaten Lathan Duda of Broken Bow.

And he’s got a secret weapon in his corner.

Four-time state champion Will Schany is back from the University of Virginia for the year and has been a volunteer assistant for the Bears.

“I wouldn’t be the wrestler I am without him,” Larsen said of Schany. “Not just the moves he shows us and all the technique we learn from him, but just being able to wrestle with him and feel different positions. It’s amazing how much it’s helped all of us. Super grateful.”