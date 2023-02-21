Six of Class B’s eight subdistrict hosts won their Tuesday night’s finals, with most securing home court for Saturday’s winner-take-all district finals.

The 16 teams playing Saturday are Tuesday’s winners and eight wild-card teams taken from the point standings, which will determine the seeded pairings.

No. 6-ranked Scottsbluff in B-8 and unranked Grand Island Northwest in B-7 were the road teams that won. Scottsbluff will host a district final. Northwest likely goes to No. 1 Omaha Skutt.

Official pairings from the NSAA will come out Wednesday.

B-1 at Beatrice: The No. 8 Orange (16-4) scored the final seven points for a 48-41 win over No. 5 Norris (15-9). Both teams advance.

B-2 at Waverly: No. 7 Waverly (16-7) defeated Plattsmouth 71-29 to advance. Parker Christiansen had 17 points, Paige Radenslaben scored 11 and Anastyn Harms.

B-3 at Omaha Skutt: The SkyHawks, ranked No. 1 in B and No. 2 in the Top 10, defeated Omaha Duchesne 49-19. Both teams advance. In all three subdistrict games, the losing team failed to score 20 points.

B-4 at Elkhorn North: No. 2 Elkhorn North (21-1) secured the top seed for the district-final round by defeating No. 9 Bennington 70-24.

B-5 at South Sioux City: The host Cardinals (13-11) outlasted Blair (14-9) in double overtime, winning 74-68. Both teams advance.

B-6 at York: No. 4 York (19-3) edged No. 10 Seward (15-10) 34-31 as both teams advance.

B-7 at McCook: Grand Island Northwest (10-14) outscored the 8-14 Bison 9-6 in overtime for a 40-37 win and the automatic berth in the district final round.

B-8 at Scottsbluff: No. 6 Scottsbluff’s 57-46 win over No. 3 Sidney (22-2) saw three Bearcats score in double figures. Scottsbluff improved to 19-5. Both teams advance and will host district finals.

In Class A play-in games Tuesday

A-1: Norfolk defeated North Platte 53-39 to advance to a 6 p.m. game Wednesday at No. 1 Millard South.

A-2: Elkhorn South defeated visiting Omaha Northwest 61-46. Aimee Burke scored 13 of her game-high 20 points in the first half and Alexa Eddie added 14. The Storm (7-16) visits No. 7 Bellevue West at 6 p.m. Thursday.

A-3: Omaha Burke’s 68-39 home win over Grand Island sends the Bulldogs (7-17) to a 6 p.m. game Friday at No. 5 Lincoln High.

A-4: Sierra Thomas had 13 points and 10 rebounds for the Packers (8-15) in a 54-25 win over winless Omaha Buena Vista. South visits No. 3 Millard North at 6 p.m. Wednesday.​