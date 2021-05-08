Girls district soccer finals: Lexington clinches first state tournament berth

It was a day over 20 years in the making Saturday for Lexington.

Complete with some offense that came right on time.

The Minutemaids scored twice in the second half and clinched the first state tournament berth in program history with a 2-0 win over Class B No. 6 Blair Saturday in the B-8 District Final.

Head coach Keith Allen — who has coached at Lexington since its first season in 1998, first on the boys side before shifting to the girls program — it was no surprise that this was the team to finally break through.

“They don’t give up, they don’t quit, they don’t slow,” Allen said.

Sophomore Berniece Garcia scored the match-winner near the midway point of the second half, getting around a defender and striking from about 20 yards out.

Allen said the Minutemaids had to be a patient against a tough Bears defense.

“Early in the game we were trying to rush things and trying to play too direct,” Allen said. “We had to build some things up and keep possession.”

Venus Sachnez added a penalty kick in the closing minutes for some cushion as Lexington (14-4) won its tenth straight.