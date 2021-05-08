Girls district soccer finals: Lexington clinches first state tournament berth

It was a day over 20 years in the making Saturday for Lexington.
Complete with some offense that came right on time.
The Minutemaids scored twice in the second half and clinched the first state tournament berth in program history with a 2-0 win over Class B No. 6 Blair Saturday in the B-8 District Final.
Head coach Keith Allen — who has coached at Lexington since its first season in 1998, first on the boys side before shifting to the girls program — it was no surprise that this was the team to finally break through.
“They don’t give up, they don’t quit, they don’t slow,” Allen said.
Sophomore Berniece Garcia scored the match-winner near the midway point of the second half, getting around a defender and striking from about 20 yards out.
Allen said the Minutemaids had to be a patient against a tough Bears defense.
“Early in the game we were trying to rush things and trying to play too direct,” Allen said. “We had to build some things up and keep possession.”
Venus Sachnez added a penalty kick in the closing minutes for some cushion as Lexington (14-4) won its tenth straight.
Senior Alyssa Winter got the clean sheet, her ninth of the season.
While a first-time qualifier may turn some heads, Allen said there was a pretty high bar for his team coming into the season.
“We really felt confident last year before things got shut down,” Lexington head coach Keith Allen said. “And so we were really excited with what we had going this year. We have some solid senior play, and we have some exciting freshman talent, too.”
A postseason trip to downtown Omaha was something they talked about before the season even started.
“That was the exact conversation,” Allen said. “There was no reason we couldn’t go to state. Everyone was confident with what we were doing. The kids believed and worked hard, and have continued to do that.”
Blair (10-7).................0 0—0
At Lexington (14-4)....0 2—2
GOALS: L, Berniece Garcia, Venus Sanchez.
B-1 at Omaha Skutt
Omaha Skutt 10, Kearney Catholic 0
Senior forward Cece Behrens broke the school’s single-season goal scoring record and the top-ranked SkyHawks ended things early in the B-1 District Final.
The sixth hat trick of the season for Behrens, an Omaha recruit, pushed her total to 33 on the year. She also had an assist, her ninth of the season.
Caroline Daub, Macy Gordon and Cady Bettsworth each added two goals as Skutt (17-1) extended its string of consecutive state tournaments to 24.
B-2 at Norris
Norris 6, Conestoga 0
A first-half brace from senior forward Molly Ramsey helped the second-ranked Titans to the win in the B-2 District Final.
Teammate Kennedy Sullivan, a freshman, added a goal and an assist as Norris led 4-0 at halftime.
The Titans (18-0) are the lone remaining unbeaten girls team in Class B. They’ll make the program’s first state tournament appearance since 2010.
B-3 at Omaha Duchesne
Omaha Duchesne 5, Elkhorn 1
Leading scorer Madison Smith had the brace to lead the third-ranked Cardinals to the B-3 District Final win.
Fellow seniors Jessica Kozol and Cara Pisasale each had a goal and an assist as Duchesne (15-3) clinched a second consecutive state tournament berth. The Cardinals have won seven of their last eight matches and have lost to just one Class B opponent (Skutt) all season.
B-4 at College of St. Mary
Omaha Mercy 3, Elkhorn North 2
Cecilia Martinez and Emma Caito each notched second-half goals and the fourth-ranked Monarchs edged No. 8 Elkhorn North in the B-4 District Final.
After Marissa Vargas gave Mercy an early lead, Elkhorn North equalized in the 12th minute. The Wolves got scored in the final seconds, but couldn’t muster a late miracle.
Mercy (14-5) has won five straight entering the state tournament, its fifth trip in six seasons.
B-5 at Wilderness Park (Columbus)
Columbus Scotus 6, Ralston 0
Sophomore forward Libbie Brezenski scored twice and added an assist as the No. 7 Shamrocks cruised to the District Final win.
Halle Langan and Maysa Kuhl each added a goal and an assist for Scotus (13-4), which will play in the state tournament again after missing out in 2019. That snapped a streak of ten consecutive tourney appearances for the Shamrocks.
B-6 at Lincoln Lutheran
Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central 6, Columbus Lakeview 0
Sophomore Jamison Wahl had a hat trick and dished out an assist in the fifth-ranked Warriors’ District Final victory.
Shanae Bergt and Jordan Ernstmeyer combined for two goals and three assists as Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central (12-3) qualified for the state tournament for the first time since 2013.
B-7 at Scottsbluff
Omaha Roncalli 11, Scottsbluff 1
A dominant showing and a long bus ride highlighted an exciting Saturday for tenth-ranked Roncalli.
Senior forward Abbey Schwarz had a hand in seven of Roncalli’s 11 goals, more than enough to help push her team into next week’s state tournament.
Schwarz tallied four goals and three assists, adding to team-leading totals in both categories.
It will be the third state tournament appearance since 2016 for Roncalli (9-7).