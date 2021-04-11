Girls Metro tourney finalists Millard North, Gretna are very different but have same goal

That may be especially important against a Dragon team that has been the state’s most dangerous offense. Gretna has outscored opponents 74-3 in its 10-0 start.

Senior forward Sarah Weber has 22 goals, tops in the state.

Still, Abueg said he didn’t think his team was out of the previous match against the Dragons.

“It was 1-0 and we missed a couple of shots that could have been a goal,” Abueg said. “But those are the what-ifs and I don’t like playing the what-ifs. We’ve just got to come out with a better focus and high intensity.”

Hawkins said he could tell it was a Millard North team that was better than it’s record may have indicated.

“After we played them, I thought ‘this team is definitely going to start to win,’” Hawkins said. “So it didn’t really surprise me that they got results.

“They’re going to be dangerous.”

If conditioning plays a role in Monday’s final — a possibility with both teams playing a fourth match in five days — it could be an advantage for Gretna. The Dragons outscored three Metro opponents 20-1, a figure that includes a match halted by the mercy rule at halftime.