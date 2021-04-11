Girls Metro tourney finalists Millard North, Gretna are very different but have same goal

A familiar face and a team in a new place.
Monday’s final in the Metro Conference girls tournament has a little something for everyone.
On one side is Millard North, a flagship program and a team that has made numerous title match appearances.
Then there’s second-ranked Gretna, in its first Metro tournament and one away from a championship.
They've gotten to this point in different fashions, too.
Between Thursday night and Saturday afternoon, Millard North tallied wins over two ranked teams, as well as another against a side it lost to earlier in the season.
“They’re certainly finding ways to win,” Gretna coach Digger Hawkins said.
A 1-0 victory over previously unbeaten Papillion-La Vista South in Saturday’s semifinal was the cap to a week that started with a second straight loss and ended with a third straight win for the Mustangs.
Included in all of that was a 3-0 setback at the hands of Gretna on Monday night.
“In that game we had opportunities to finish,” Millard North coach James Abueg said. “We’ve got to finish. That’s going to be a big part of what we need to do Monday night.”
That may be especially important against a Dragon team that has been the state’s most dangerous offense. Gretna has outscored opponents 74-3 in its 10-0 start.
Senior forward Sarah Weber has 22 goals, tops in the state.
Still, Abueg said he didn’t think his team was out of the previous match against the Dragons.
“It was 1-0 and we missed a couple of shots that could have been a goal,” Abueg said. “But those are the what-ifs and I don’t like playing the what-ifs. We’ve just got to come out with a better focus and high intensity.”
Hawkins said he could tell it was a Millard North team that was better than it’s record may have indicated.
“After we played them, I thought ‘this team is definitely going to start to win,’” Hawkins said. “So it didn’t really surprise me that they got results.
“They’re going to be dangerous.”
If conditioning plays a role in Monday’s final — a possibility with both teams playing a fourth match in five days — it could be an advantage for Gretna. The Dragons outscored three Metro opponents 20-1, a figure that includes a match halted by the mercy rule at halftime.
It’s allowed Hawkins to use more of his bench in an effort to keep fresh legs. By comparison, Millard North has won three one-score matches, and needed overtime in one. The conference final will be the ninth match in 15 days for the Mustangs.