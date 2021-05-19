Girls wrestling becomes Nebraska School Activities Association sanctioned sport

LINCOLN — Girls wrestling received sanctioning by the Nebraska School Activities Association on Thursday.
At next year’s state meet in Omaha, there will be a one-class girls division that will be held at the same time as the four classes of boys competition.
It’s a step up from last season, when girls wrestling operated as an emerging sport and lacked an NSAA-sanctioned championship.
The NSAA board unanimously approved sanctioning.
>> Get the full story later tonight on NEPrepZone.com or in tomorrow's print editions
1 of 20
Wrestlers make their way through semifinal rounds on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, during the Nebraska High School Girls State Wrestling Tournament sponsored by the Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association at York High School.
Nancy Gallaway cheers for her daughter Reagan of Amherst wrestling on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, during the Nebraska High School Girls State Wrestling Tournament sponsored by the Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association at York High School.
Emma Lopez watches matches Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, during the Nebraska High School Girls State Wrestling Tournament sponsored by the Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association at York High School.
Pierce wrestling coaches Sonia Legate, left, and Les Painter yell instructions to their athlete Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, during the Nebraska High School Girls State Wrestling Tournament sponsored by the Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association at York High School.
Weeping Water's Riley Hohn warms up by jump roping on Saturday during the Nebraska High School Girls State Wrestling Tournament sponsored by the Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association at York High School. She placed sixth at 106.
Capri Woster, left, and her sister Kylie wrestle during a break in the action Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, during the Nebraska High School Girls State Wrestling Tournament sponsored by the Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association at York High School.
West Point- Beemer's Brithany Cervantes, left, consoles teammate Nancy Lemus after a loss on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, during the Nebraska High School Girls State Wrestling Tournament sponsored by the Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association at York High School.
West Point- Beemer girls head wrestling coach Ray Maxwell yells instructions to his wrestler Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, during the Nebraska High School Girls State Wrestling Tournament sponsored by the Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association at York High School.
West Point- Beemer's Kailey Pena, top, defeats Nebraska City's Pacie Lee on to earn third place in the 126 pound weight class Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, during the Nebraska High School Girls State Wrestling Tournament sponsored by the Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association at York High School.
Norm Manstedt, left, talks with all of the finalists and gives them the rundown of how the finals will be conducted Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, during the Nebraska High School Girls State Wrestling Tournament sponsored by the Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association at York High School.
Kearney's Flavia Nagatani, left, wrestles Chadron's Paige Denke on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, during the Nebraska High School Girls State Wrestling Tournament sponsored by the Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association at York High School. Nagatani won the 106 pound weight class.
Amherst's Reagan Gallaway celebrates her victory over West Point- Beemer's Katy Figueroa to win the 120 pound state title on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, during the Nebraska High School Girls State Wrestling Tournament sponsored by the Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association at York High School.
Nancy Gallaway, right, hugs her daughter Reagan of Amherst after winning the 120 pound weight class on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, during the Nebraska High School Girls State Wrestling Tournament sponsored by the Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association at York High School.
Bridgeport's Jerzie Menke, top, pins Platteview's Pheonix Jensen to win the 126 pound state title on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, during the Nebraska High School Girls State Wrestling Tournament sponsored by the Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association at York High School.
Schuyler's Carla Chacon defeats Platteview's Kaylee Burkhart to win the 132 pound state title on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, during the Nebraska High School Girls State Wrestling Tournament sponsored by the Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association at York High School.
South Sioux City's Ardiana Zamora slams West Point-Beemer's Claire Paasch on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, during the Nebraska High School Girls State Wrestling Tournament sponsored by the Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association at York High School. Zamora won the 170 pound state title.
South Sioux City's Ardiana Zamora celebrates her state title at the 170 pound weight class on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, during the Nebraska High School Girls State Wrestling Tournament sponsored by the Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association at York High School.
West Point-Beemer's Estefania Barragan defeats Hemingford's Emma Gomez to win the 182 pound state title Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, during the Nebraska High School Girls State Wrestling Tournament sponsored by the Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association at York High School.
West Point-Beemer's Estefania Barragan celebrates her state title win on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, during the Nebraska High School Girls State Wrestling Tournament sponsored by the Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association at York High School.
Parents, coaches and family members of wrestlers photograph podium finishers Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, during the Nebraska High School Girls State Wrestling Tournament sponsored by the Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association at York High School.
Photos: NSWCA girls high school wrestling tournament
1 of 20
Wrestlers make their way through semifinal rounds on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, during the Nebraska High School Girls State Wrestling Tournament sponsored by the Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association at York High School.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nancy Gallaway cheers for her daughter Reagan of Amherst wrestling on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, during the Nebraska High School Girls State Wrestling Tournament sponsored by the Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association at York High School.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Emma Lopez watches matches Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, during the Nebraska High School Girls State Wrestling Tournament sponsored by the Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association at York High School.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Pierce wrestling coaches Sonia Legate, left, and Les Painter yell instructions to their athlete Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, during the Nebraska High School Girls State Wrestling Tournament sponsored by the Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association at York High School.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Weeping Water's Riley Hohn warms up by jump roping on Saturday during the Nebraska High School Girls State Wrestling Tournament sponsored by the Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association at York High School. She placed sixth at 106.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Capri Woster, left, and her sister Kylie wrestle during a break in the action Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, during the Nebraska High School Girls State Wrestling Tournament sponsored by the Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association at York High School.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
West Point- Beemer's Brithany Cervantes, left, consoles teammate Nancy Lemus after a loss on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, during the Nebraska High School Girls State Wrestling Tournament sponsored by the Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association at York High School.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
West Point- Beemer girls head wrestling coach Ray Maxwell yells instructions to his wrestler Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, during the Nebraska High School Girls State Wrestling Tournament sponsored by the Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association at York High School.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
West Point- Beemer's Kailey Pena, top, defeats Nebraska City's Pacie Lee on to earn third place in the 126 pound weight class Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, during the Nebraska High School Girls State Wrestling Tournament sponsored by the Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association at York High School.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Norm Manstedt, left, talks with all of the finalists and gives them the rundown of how the finals will be conducted Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, during the Nebraska High School Girls State Wrestling Tournament sponsored by the Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association at York High School.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Kearney's Flavia Nagatani, left, wrestles Chadron's Paige Denke on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, during the Nebraska High School Girls State Wrestling Tournament sponsored by the Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association at York High School. Nagatani won the 106 pound weight class.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Amherst's Reagan Gallaway celebrates her victory over West Point- Beemer's Katy Figueroa to win the 120 pound state title on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, during the Nebraska High School Girls State Wrestling Tournament sponsored by the Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association at York High School.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nancy Gallaway, right, hugs her daughter Reagan of Amherst after winning the 120 pound weight class on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, during the Nebraska High School Girls State Wrestling Tournament sponsored by the Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association at York High School.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Bridgeport's Jerzie Menke, top, pins Platteview's Pheonix Jensen to win the 126 pound state title on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, during the Nebraska High School Girls State Wrestling Tournament sponsored by the Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association at York High School.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Schuyler's Carla Chacon defeats Platteview's Kaylee Burkhart to win the 132 pound state title on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, during the Nebraska High School Girls State Wrestling Tournament sponsored by the Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association at York High School.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
South Sioux City's Ardiana Zamora slams West Point-Beemer's Claire Paasch on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, during the Nebraska High School Girls State Wrestling Tournament sponsored by the Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association at York High School. Zamora won the 170 pound state title.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
South Sioux City's Ardiana Zamora celebrates her state title at the 170 pound weight class on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, during the Nebraska High School Girls State Wrestling Tournament sponsored by the Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association at York High School.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
West Point-Beemer's Estefania Barragan defeats Hemingford's Emma Gomez to win the 182 pound state title Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, during the Nebraska High School Girls State Wrestling Tournament sponsored by the Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association at York High School.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
West Point-Beemer's Estefania Barragan celebrates her state title win on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, during the Nebraska High School Girls State Wrestling Tournament sponsored by the Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association at York High School.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Parents, coaches and family members of wrestlers photograph podium finishers Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, during the Nebraska High School Girls State Wrestling Tournament sponsored by the Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association at York High School.