Girls wrestling becomes Nebraska School Activities Association sanctioned sport

LINCOLN — Girls wrestling received sanctioning by the Nebraska School Activities Association on Thursday.

At next year’s state meet in Omaha, there will be a one-class girls division that will be held at the same time as the four classes of boys competition.

It’s a step up from last season, when girls wrestling operated as an emerging sport and lacked an NSAA-sanctioned championship.

The NSAA board unanimously approved sanctioning.

