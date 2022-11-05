 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
VOLLEYBALL

Grace Baumert's 42 kills helps Howells-Dodge to Class D-2 state volleyball title

  • Updated
  • 0

Sights and sounds from Class B state volleyball on Wednesday

LINCOLN -- Grace Baumert's 42 kills tied the all-class state tournament record, and Howells-Dodge needed them all to win a state title for the second year in a row.

The Jaguars defeated Overton in five sets to add the Class D-2 title to the D-1 title from last year.

JoLee Ryan led Overton with 27 kills. The Eagles, making their first state finals appearance, won the second and third sets.

Championship matches are set! Check out the full bracket here!

