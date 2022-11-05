Grace Baumert's 42 kills helps Howells-Dodge to Class D-2 state volleyball title

LINCOLN -- Grace Baumert's 42 kills tied the all-class state tournament record, and Howells-Dodge needed them all to win a state title for the second year in a row.
The Jaguars defeated Overton in five sets to add the Class D-2 title to the D-1 title from last year.
JoLee Ryan led Overton with 27 kills. The Eagles, making their first state finals appearance, won the second and third sets.
