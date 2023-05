Grand Island continued its state baseball tournament comeback tour Tuesday at the expense of Omaha Creighton Prep.

The Islanders rolled to a 10-0 win over the Junior Jays in a Class A elimination game at UNO's Tal Anderson Field. Grand Island has bounced back to win twice after losing to Millard West 10-0 in Friday's opening round.

"We just had great at-bats in the middle of the game," coach Kirby Wells said. "Our approach was really good and we got some big hits."

It was a surprisingly lopsided win against Prep, which has more state titles (12) than any other school. The Junior Jays finish 20-12.

Prep starter Jamison Harris cruised through the first two innings, striking out five of seven batters. But things started to unravel in the third after a fly to the outfield was dropped for an error.

The Islanders went on to score four unearned runs on a two-run double by E.J. Arends and a two-run single by Brayden Lee.

Grand Island went back to work in the fourth, scoring six runs with the help of four walks and three hit batsmen. Gage Gannon added a two-run single while Carson Leiting and Broxton Barrientos also had RBIs.

After Barrientos drew a bases-loaded walk to make the score 10-0, Grand Island starter Cohen Nelson did the rest. He finished off his two-hit shutout by retiring the Junior Jays in order in the fifth, triggering the mercy rule.

"Cohen was sharp all day long," Wells said. "He had a huge bounce back start from Friday and attacked the zone."

Nelson, who took the first-round loss against Millard West, credited his teammates for that run support.

"We're just staying tough," he said. "Our bats came alive and it was a good team win."

Now Grand Island has its rematch against Millard West, the defending state champion. The team will play at 10 a.m. Wednesday at UNO.

"They're a great ball team and they've been ranked No. 1 all year long," Wells said. "It's going to be a huge challenge, so we'll have to come ready to play."

Om. Creighton Prep (20-12) ... 000;00--0;2;1

Grand Island (14-10) ... 004;6x--10;4;0

W: Nelson. L: Harris. 2B: GI, Arends.

