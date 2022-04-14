Grand Island boys soccer coach fired for unauthorized disclosure of confidential student information

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Due to "unauthorized disclosure of confidential student information," Grand Island fired boys soccer coach Jeremy Jensen Thursday, according to a press release from Grand Island Public Schools. Jensen, who took over the program in 2007, was also Grand Island's mayor from 2014 to 2018.

“We wish to make it clear that as a school district we have always encouraged public discourse and community collaboration when it comes to building more equitable opportunities for our staff and students," the school district said in a press release. “However, we cannot compromise when it comes to matters of safety and confidential information.

"GIPS carries a commitment to our students, staff members, families and community to safeguard the integrity of our learning environments. That includes protecting vital data. When it comes to sensitive, private mental, emotional and social information and overall student safety the school district has imperative standards and a greater commitment to uphold."

In a Facebook post Thursday, Jensen said the school asked him to identify who gave him information about a school survey, in which he also posted:

“Recent Panorama survey of GISH high school shows only 46% of the students consider the ‘school climate’ to be favorable. The same survey shows only 51% give a favorable score on the topic of ‘school safety.’ Testing results show less than 30% proficiency for 11th graders in mathematics, reading, etc. yet we graduate 90% of our kids. How does that correlate? GIPS can no longer hide from these facts, and it is about time someone holds them accountable."

He said he told administrators to “pound sand” and didn’t disclose his source for the data.

“Since I wouldn’t comply, they offered me a chance to resign, or I could be terminated," he said. "There was no way in hell I was going to resign.”

During Jensen’s tenure, he led Grand Island to seven state tournament appearances, including the 2011 Class A state runner-up finish.

James Panowicz will serve as interim coach for the Islanders, who are 2-7 this season with their next game at Kearney on Tuesday.

Jensen said despite the situation, he enjoyed coaching the team. His son Jalen is a junior on the squad.

“I’ve built some amazing relationships over the years,” Jensen said. “It’s something I’ve taken a lot of pride in and it’s been super rewarding, way more the $6,000 they paid me to coach. It’s way more than that.

“But the kids will be fine in the long run.”