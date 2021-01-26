Grand Island Central Catholic lets go of girls basketball coach despite undefeated season

The coach of an undefeated girls basketball team won’t be guiding the squad the rest of the season.
Grand Island Central Catholic’s Stacia Rice lost her job Tuesday despite the fact the Crusaders are 14-0 and ranked No. 1 in Class C-1. Rice, in her sixth season as head coach, said she was told the dismissal was because of her coaching style.
“They said it wasn’t the way they wanted to do things,’’ she said. “They had their reasons and I respect that.’’
Rice’s daughter Rylie is the leading scorer on the team. The junior guard is averaging almost 19 points, tied for the scoring lead in C-1.
Stacia Rice said her daughter won’t play for Central Catholic the rest of this season and will transfer to Grand Island Northwest. The Rices already live in that school district and Rylie might be able to suit up for the Class B Vikings this season.
“She loves the sport,’’ the coach said. “We hope that she can get a waiver to play.’’
Stacia Rice posted a tweet Tuesday afternoon that read:
“So today I got let go from coaching at GICC 14-0. My main concern is my daughter that now doesn’t get to finish her season out. She worked so hard for this. Harder than any other kid I’ve coached. GINW is going to be our new home. Thanks for all the thoughts and kind words.’’
Rice said she wishes the Crusaders well the rest of this season but added she was “a little blindsided’’ by the administration’s decision to let her go.
“Hopefully GICC still makes it to state,’’ she said. “I loved my team and I wish them the best.’’
Central Catholic has been to state eight times, including two of the past three years, but has not won a championship.
Crusaders’ athletic director Dick Ross declined comment Tuesday.
