Grand Island Central Catholic lets go of girls basketball coach despite undefeated season

The coach of an undefeated girls basketball team won’t be guiding the squad the rest of the season.

Grand Island Central Catholic’s Stacia Rice lost her job Tuesday despite the fact the Crusaders are 14-0 and ranked No. 1 in Class C-1. Rice, in her sixth season as head coach, said she was told the dismissal was because of her coaching style.

“They said it wasn’t the way they wanted to do things,’’ she said. “They had their reasons and I respect that.’’

Rice’s daughter Rylie is the leading scorer on the team. The junior guard is averaging almost 19 points, tied for the scoring lead in C-1.

Stacia Rice said her daughter won’t play for Central Catholic the rest of this season and will transfer to Grand Island Northwest. The Rices already live in that school district and Rylie might be able to suit up for the Class B Vikings this season.

“She loves the sport,’’ the coach said. “We hope that she can get a waiver to play.’’

Stacia Rice posted a tweet Tuesday afternoon that read: