Grand Island Central Catholic wins back-to-back Class C All-Sports titles

Grand Island Central Catholic’s spring sports pushed the Crusaders to their first back-to-back Class C All-Sports titles.
In boys track, their runner-up finish was the school’s best since winning in 2004. Add in a third-place showing in girls tennis and a sixth in boys golf, and Central Catholic overtook boys leader David City Aquinas.
The Crusaders scored 77.5 points to 60.5 for Aquinas, with Fremont Bergan third with 57. It was the best finish for Aquinas since it won in 1981. Bergan had its best placing in Class C since sharing the 1987 award.
Lincoln Lutheran topped the girls standings for the first time.
GICC’s lone state title was in boys basketball. It was seventh in boys tennis, fifth in girls basketball, seventh in softball and ninth in volleyball.
Aquinas’ boys won state titles in Class D cross country and Class C track. The Monarchs also were C runners-up in wrestling, No. 4 in the final C-2 football rankings and third in golf for their 60.5 points. It was the first time they led the boys standings since 2005.
Lutheran’s girls outscored 2020 girls leader Hastings St. Cecilia 51.5-37.5 by scoring in five sports. The Warriors were third in C-1 basketball, fourth in C-1 volleyball and C track, sixth in golf and eighth in soccer.
Scoring
Combined boys-girls scoring: Grand Island CC 77.5, David City Aquinas 60.5, Fremont Bergan 57, Lincoln Lutheran 55.5, St. Paul 55.5, Kearney Catholic 53.5, Norfolk Catholic 51.5, Hartington Cedar Catholic 43, Hastings St. Cecilia 42.5, Adams Central 42, Auburn 42, Pierce 41, Lincoln Christian 36, Wahoo 36, West Point GACC 36, Yutan 36, Broken Bow 35.5, Columbus Scotus 35, BRLD 33, Crofton 32, Wayne 32, Central City 31, Freeman 31, Ashland-Greenwood 28, Milford 28, Wahoo Neumann 28, Ord 27.5, Bridgeport 26, Tri County 26, North Bend 22, Cross County 21.5, Dundy County-Stratton 20, Norfolk Lutheran 20, Syracuse 20, Chase County 19, Oakland-Craig 18, Ponca 18, West Point/Beemer 18, Battle Creek 17, Wakefield 16.75, David City 16.5, Neligh-Oakdale 16.5, Columbus Lakeview 16, Omaha Concordia 16, Hartington/Newcastle 15, Malcolm 15, Plainview 15, Amherst 14.5, Sutton 14.5, Wilber-Clatonia 14.5, Ainsworth 14, Centennial 14, Winnebago 14, Superior 13.5, Boone Central 13, Fairbury 12, Fort Calhoun 11, O'Neill 10.5, Pender 10.5, Sutherland 10.5, Minden 10, Wood River 10, Douglas County West 9, Elkhorn Valley 9, Logan View 9, Ogallala 8, Arlington 7.5, Southern 7.5, Heartland 7, Mitchell 7, Chadron 6, Ravenna 6, Raymond Central 6, Arcadia/Loup City 4, Madison 4, Valentine 4, Boys Town 3, Wisner-Pilger 3, Alma 2, Holdrege 1.5
Boys: David City Aquinas 60.5, Grand Island CC 45.5, St. Paul 37.5, Pierce 36, Yutan 36, Adams Central 34, Freeman 29, Norfolk Catholic 29, Auburn 28, Ord 27.5, Milford 26, Wayne 24, Kearney Catholic 23.5, Central City 23, Columbus Scotus 23, Fremont Bergan 23, Hartington CC 23, Tri County 22, DC-Stratton 20, Cross County 17.5, BRLD 17, Wakefield 16.75, Neligh-Oakdale 16.5, Lincoln Christian 16, Oakland-Craig 16, Omaha Concordia 16, Plainview 15, Sutton 14.5, Wilber-Clatonia 14.5, Wahoo 14, Ashland-Greenwood 12, Bridgeport 12, David City 12, O'Neill 10.5, Sutherland 10.5, Wahoo Neumann 10, Elkhorn Valley 9, Logan View 9, Fort Calhoun 8, Broken Bow 7.5, Southern 7.5, Hartington/Newcastle 7, Mitchell 7, Ainsworth 5, Hastings St. Cecilia 5, Malcolm 5, Amherst 4.5, Arcadia/Loup City 4, Battle Creek 4, Chase County 4, Lincoln Lutheran 4, Boys Town 3, Minden 3, Centennial 2, Crofton 2, North Bend 2, Arlington 1.5, Ogallala 1
Girls: Lincoln Lutheran 51.5, Hastings St. Cecilia 37.5, West Point CC 36, Fremont Bergan 34, Grand Island CC 32, Crofton 30, Kearney Catholic 30, Broken Bow 28, Norfolk Catholic 22.5, Wahoo 22, Hartington CC 20, Lincoln Christian 20, Norfolk Lutheran 20, North Bend 20, Syracuse 20, Ponca 18, St. Paul 18, Wahoo Neumann 18, West Point/Beemer 18, Ashland-Greenwood 16, BRLD 16, Columbus Lakeview 16, Chase County 15, Auburn 14, Bridgeport 14, Winnebago 14, Superior 13.5, Battle Creek 13, Boone Central 13, Centennial 12, Columbus Scotus 12, Fairbury 12, Pender 10.5, Amherst 10, Malcolm 10, Wood River 10, Ainsworth 9, DC West 9, Adams Central 8, Central City 8, Hartington/Newcastle 8, Wayne 8, Heartland 7, Minden 7, Ogallala 7, Arlington 6, Chadron 6, Ravenna 6, Raymond Central 6, Pierce 5, David City 4.5, Cross County 4, Madison 4, Tri County 4, Valentine 4, Fort Calhoun 3, Wisner-Pilger 3, Alma 2, Freeman 2, Milford 2, Oakland-Craig 2, Holdrege 1.5
Class C team champions: Girls golf, Broken Bow. Softball, West Point Guardian Angels CC. Girls cross country, Boone Central Boys cross country, Milford. Volleyball, Wahoo (C-1), Norfolk Lutheran NE (C-2). Football, Pierce (C-1), Ord (C-2). Wrestling, Central City. Girls basketball, North Bend (C-1), Crofton (C-2). Boys basketball, Auburn (C-1), Grand Island Central Catholic (C-2). Girls track, Chase County. Boys track, David City Aquinas. Boys golf, Wahoo Neumann.