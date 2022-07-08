Grand Island Central Catholic wins third straight Class C All-Sports Championship

Grand Island Central Catholic usually fares well in the spring with boys golf and girls tennis.

But the Crusaders’ first state title in boys track is what pushed them past Kearney Catholic for the school’s third consecutive Class C All-Sports Championship.

GICC scored 28 points in May to end up with 84 points in the combined boys-girls scoring. Kearney Catholic, which led the standings after the fall and winter seasons, was next with 76.5 points, and Lincoln Lutheran was in third with 75.5.

Lutheran repeated as the girls winner. Norfolk Catholic headed the boys standings for the first time since 2007.

GICC came out of the slow heat in the 1,600 relay in the last event of the four-day state track meet at Burke Stadium with the Class C gold. It let them overtake Battle Creek for the team championship. Ben Alberts, the 800 winner, ran leadoff on the relay.

The Crusaders were fourth in girls tennis and fifth in boys golf. Also factoring into their fourth All-Sports title — their first was in 2000 — were 34 points from basketball season. Their boys were second and their girls third in the final rankings. Boys tennis was fourth, volleyball fifth and girls golf eighth.

Norfolk Catholic’s seventh-place finish in boys track let the Knights nudge Howells-Dodge 48-47.5 in the boys race. The Knights were state champions in Class D cross country and runners-up in C-2 football, and they were ranked fourth in basketball.

Lutheran’s girls had a state championship in volleyball and runner-up finishes in basketball and track, with a third in golf and a ninth in the final soccer ratings, for 63.5 points. Class C-2 basketball champion Hastings St. Cecilia and Class C softball champion Wahoo Neumann tied for second with 46.5 points.

Final standings

Combined: Grand Island Central Catholic 84, Kearney Catholic 76.5, Lincoln Lutheran 75.5, Howells-Dodge 67.5, Hartington Cedar Catholic 59.25, Wahoo Neumann 59, Fremont Bergan 57.75, Hastings St. Cecilia 54.5, Norfolk Catholic 54, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 53, Columbus Scotus 47, Pierce 44.25, Crofton 40.5, West Point Guardian Angels 38, Broken Bow 37.5, Wayne 37, Columbus Lakeview 36.5, Oakland-Craig 36, Ashland-Greenwood 34, David City Aquinas 34, Cross County 33, Nebraska Christian 33, Battle Creek 32.5, Superior 32.5, Yutan 30.25, Wahoo 30, Gothenburg 28, Malcolm 28, Elmwood-Murdock 26, Lincoln Christian 26, Sutton 26, Milford 24, Auburn 22, Wisner-Pilger 22, Arlington 21.25, Central City 20.5, Fort Calhoun 20, North Bend 20, Adams Central 18, Bridgeport 18, Doniphan/Trumbull 18, Sutherland 17.25, Omaha Concordia 17, Ord 16, St. Paul 15.5, West Point/Beemer 15, Amherst 14, Freeman 14, Chadron 13, Boone Central 12, Cozad 12, Elkhorn Valley 11, Ogallala 11, Valentine 10.5, BRLD 10, Ponca 10, Ravenna 10, Syracuse 10, Wilber-Clatonia 10, Tekamah-Herman 8, David City 7.5, Douglas County West 7, Alma 6.5, O'Neill 6, Palmyra 6, Falls City 4.5, Hitchcock County 4, Minden 4, Mitchell 4, Pawnee City 4, Raymond Central 4, Centura 3, Fillmore Central 3, West Holt 3, Arcadia/Loup City 2.25, Gordon-Rushville 2, Morrill 2, Neligh-Oakdale 2, Norfolk Lutheran 2, Logan View 1.5, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 1, North Central 1, Perkins County 1.

Boys: Norfolk Catholic 48, Howells-Dodge 47.5, Grand Island Central Catholic 46, Kearney Catholic 42.5, Hartington Cedar Catholic 37, Ashland-Greenwood 34, Battle Creek 32.5, David City Aquinas 29, Milford 24, Fremont Bergan 23.75, Columbus Lakeview 22.5, Columbus Scotus 22, Wayne 22, Central City 20.5, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 20, Fort Calhoun 20, Pierce 18, Cross County 18, Auburn 18, Omaha Concordia 17, Wahoo 16, Ord 16, Doniphan/Trumbull 15, Sutherland 15, Yutan 13.25, Wahoo Neumann 12.5, Broken Bow 12.5, Lincoln Lutheran 12, Boone Central 12, Amherst 10, Wilber-Clatonia 10, Hastings St. Cecilia 8, Freeman 8, Ogallala 8, Tekamah-Herman 8, St. Paul 7.5, David City 7.5, Lincoln Christian 7, Gothenburg 6, O'Neill 6, Crofton 5.25, Elkhorn Valley 5, Superior 4.5, Valentine 4.5, Alma 4.5, Arlington 4, Hitchcock County 4, Minden 4, Pawnee City 4, Chadron 3, Centura 3, Fillmore Central 3, West Holt 3, Nebraska Christian 2, Mitchell 2, Gordon-Rushville 2, Neligh-Oakdale 2, Norfolk Lutheran 2, Logan View 1.5, Perkins County 1.

Girls: Lincoln Lutheran 63.5, Hastings St. Cecilia 46.5, Wahoo Neumann 46.5, Grand Island Central Catholic 38, West Point Guardian Angels 38, Oakland-Craig 36, Crofton 35.25, Fremont Bergan 34, Kearney Catholic 34, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 33, Nebraska Christian 31, Malcolm 28, Superior 28, Pierce 26.25, Elmwood-Murdock 26, Sutton 26, Broken Bow 25, Columbus Scotus 25, Hartington Cedar Catholic 22.25, Gothenburg 22, Wisner-Pilger 22, Howells-Dodge 20, North Bend 20, Lincoln Christian 19, Adams Central 18, Bridgeport 18, Arlington 17.25, Yutan 17, Cross County 15, Wayne 15, West Point/Beemer 15, Columbus Lakeview 14, Wahoo 14, Cozad 12, BRLD 10, Chadron 10, Ponca 10, Ravenna 10, Syracuse 10, St. Paul 8, Douglas County West 7, Elkhorn Valley 6, Freeman 6, Norfolk Catholic 6, Palmyra 6, Valentine 6, David City Aquinas 5, Falls City 4.5, Amherst 4, Auburn 4, Raymond Central 4, Doniphan/Trumbull 3, Ogallala 3, Arcadia/Loup City 2.25, Sutherland 2.25, Alma 2, Mitchell 2, Morrill 2, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 1, North Central 1.

Scoring for award

The World-Herald uses a four-class system for its All-Sports Awards, although there are six classes in football, volleyball and basketball. Boys basketball classifications are used — Classes C-1 and C-2 form Class C, D-1 and D-2 form Class D.

In the All-Sports point system, top-10 finishes in either the final World-Herald ratings or state-meet placings are scored in each sport. In the statewide, OWH-rated sports of football, volleyball, basketball, soccer, softball and baseball (Class A only), the scoring value diminishes with order of finish: 20-18-16-etc.

The scale is 15-13.5-12-etc. for boys wrestling, boys and girls track and Class B baseball (not yet statewide). All other sports are on a 10-9-8-etc. scale.

Schools in selective-sport cooperative sponsorships receive equal splits. Girls wrestling was added as a single-class NSAA sport this year.​