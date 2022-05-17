Grand Island Central Catholic's Bowdie Fox shoots 7-under 65 in districts

Bowdie Fox of Grand Island Central Catholic shot a 7-under 65 at Indianhead in Grand Island during Tuesday’s District C-4 tournament.
Doniphan-Trumbull won the team title with a four-golfer score of 306.
In B-3 at Beatrice, Norris put four in the top eight to win by 21 strokes. On Monday, Omaha Skutt won the B-1 title at Table Creek in Nebraska City as William Mullin and Jackson Lapour shot 73s.
Stormy weather caused the B-2 tournament at Wayne Country Club to be postponed until Wednesday.
Results
B-3 at Beatrice CC (top three teams advance to state): Norris 313, York 334, Minden 349, Beatrice 350, Aurora 359, Wahoo 388, Waverly 389, Grand Island Northwest 394, Crete 396, Seward 397, Adams Central 405, Hastings 418. State qualifiers: 1, Treyton Baehr, B, 75. 2, Brock Rowley, N, 75. 3, Cauy Walters, A, 76. 4, Brayden Schram, H, 76. 5, Carson Thurber, N, 79. 6, Emmanuel Jensen, Y, 79. 7, Alexander Combs, N, 79. 8, Logan Thurber, N, 80. 9, Jameson Birkestrand, M, 82. 10, Ryan Seevers, Y, 82.
C-4 at Indianhead, Grand Island: Doniphan-Trumbull 306, Grand Island Central Catholic 317, Heartland 339, Gibbon 374, Ord 375, Wood River 377, Sutton 378, Centura 384, Hastings St. Cecilia 385, Central City 389, St. Paul 392, Sandy Creek 398, CCO 416, Superior 465. State qualifiers: 1, Bowdie Fox, GICC, 65. 2, Ethan Smith, DT, 71. 3, Andrew Stock, DT, 75. 4, Hayden Dzingle, DT, 75. 5, Jayden Friesen, Sutton, 76. 6, Samuel Wells, SP, 77. 7, Luke Landgren, HSC, 78. 8, Jackson Henry, GICC, 80. 9, Brock Olivo, CC, 82. 10, Mason Hiebner, He, 82.
(Monday) B-1 at Table Creek, Nebraska City): Omaha Skutt 312, Elkhorn North 320, Omaha Concordia 320, Douglas County West 344, Elkhorn 360, Omaha Gross 366, Ashland-Greenwood 373, Platteview 389, Ralston 410, Auburn 433, Nebraska City 444, Plattsmouth 453. State qualifiers: 1, William Mullin, OS, 73. 2, Jackson Lapour, OS, 73. 3, Harrison Weddell, EN, 75. 4, Elliott Wilson, OC, 77. 5, Tyler Nietfeldt, EN, 79. 6, Christian Sampier, OC, 79. 7, Scott Sucha, OC, 81. 8, Devin Lopeman, DCW, 82. 9, Cole Dryak, EN, 82. 10, tie, Zachary Handke, OC; Kade Crouse, OS; Kayden Lynch, OS, 83.