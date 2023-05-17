Grand Island defeated Millard West 7-5 on Wednesday to stay alive at the Class A state baseball tournament.

The win by the eighth-seeded Islanders forced another game Wednesday afternoon to determine which team would advance to the Class A title game Friday at UNO's Tal Anderson Field.

It was the first loss of the double-elimination tournament for the Wildcats.

Grand Island scored seven runs with two outs in the second inning. Cohen Evans and Sam Dinkelman each had a pair of RBIs.

Korey Cozad had two RBIs for Millard West while Tyson Lewis belted a solo home run.

Millard West (31-6)........101 201 0—5 5 2

Grand Island (15-10).....070 000 x—7 5 4

W: Plummer. L: Ferguson. 2B: GI, Gannon. HR: MW, Lewis.

