Grand Island defeated Millard West 7-5 on Wednesday to stay alive at the Class A state baseball tournament.
The win by the eighth-seeded Islanders forced another game Wednesday afternoon to determine which team would advance to the Class A title game Friday at UNO's Tal Anderson Field.
It was the first loss of the double-elimination tournament for the Wildcats.
Grand Island scored seven runs with two outs in the second inning. Cohen Evans and Sam Dinkelman each had a pair of RBIs.
Korey Cozad had two RBIs for Millard West while Tyson Lewis belted a solo home run.
Millard West (31-6)........101 201 0—5 5 2
Grand Island (15-10).....070 000 x—7 5 4
W: Plummer. L: Ferguson. 2B: GI, Gannon. HR: MW, Lewis.
» Get the full story later on Omaha.com
Nebraska high school state baseball Class B bracket, May 16
Nebraska high school state baseball Class C bracket, May 16
Photos: Nebraska high school state baseball tournament, day 5
Grand Island's Kaden Kuusela (20) pitches in the Millard West vs. Grand Island NSAA Class A baseball semifinal game in Omaha on Wednesday. Grand Island won the first double-elimination semifinal 7-5.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard West's Nick Venteicher (2) throws to first in the Millard West vs. Grand Island NSAA Class A baseball semifinal game in Omaha on Wednesday. Grand Island won the first double-elimination semifinal 7-5.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Grand Island's EJ Arends (2) slides safely into first after being caught trying to steal second in the Millard West vs. Grand Island NSAA Class A baseball semifinal game in Omaha on Wednesday. Grand Island won the first double-elimination semifinal 7-5.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard West's Brady Brau (4) swings the bat in the Millard West vs. Grand Island NSAA Class A baseball semifinal game in Omaha on Wednesday. Grand Island won the first double-elimination semifinal 7-5.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
The Millard West dugout cheers on their team in the Millard West vs. Grand Island NSAA Class A baseball semifinal game in Omaha on Wednesday. Grand Island won the first double-elimination semifinal 7-5.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Grand Island head coach Kirby Wells talks to his team in the Millard West vs. Grand Island NSAA Class A baseball semifinal game in Omaha on Wednesday. Grand Island won the first double-elimination semifinal 7-5.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Grand Island's Tyler Douglass (5) swings the bat in the Millard West vs. Grand Island NSAA Class A baseball semifinal game in Omaha on Wednesday. Grand Island won the first double-elimination semifinal 7-5.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard West's Trent Helms (29) pitches in the Millard West vs. Grand Island NSAA Class A baseball semifinal game in Omaha on Wednesday. Grand Island won the first double-elimination semifinal 7-5.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Grand Island's Sam Dinkelman (1) smiles with teammates during the Millard West vs. Grand Island NSAA Class A baseball semifinal game in Omaha on Wednesday. Grand Island won the first double-elimination semifinal 7-5.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Grand Island's Riley Plummer (4) pitches in the Millard West vs. Grand Island NSAA Class A baseball semifinal game in Omaha on Wednesday. Grand Island won the first double-elimination semifinal 7-5.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard West's Nick Venteicher (2) races to home in the Millard West vs. Grand Island NSAA Class A baseball semifinal game in Omaha on Wednesday. Grand Island won the first double-elimination semifinal 7-5.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Grand Island's Riley Plummer (4) watches, from the dugout, the Millard West vs. Grand Island NSAA Class A baseball semifinal game in Omaha on Wednesday. Grand Island won the first double-elimination semifinal 7-5.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!