Grand Island football team in quarantine; one staffer tests positive for coronavirus
FOOTBALL

Grand Island football team in quarantine; one staffer tests positive for coronavirus

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Grand Island High School’s football team is in quarantine through Aug. 19 and cannot begin workouts until Aug. 24, Superintendent Tawana Grover announced Sunday in a letter to all families in the school district.

“Two members of the GISH football staff are quarantined due to COVID-19,’’ she said. “One has been confirmed COVID-19 positive and another is quarantined at this time following CDHD and GIPS protocols. The quarantine process is being practiced as a precaution to the health, safety and well-being of our student-athletes and coaches.”

Football players can return to school Aug. 20.

Grand Island is looking to reschedule its postponed Aug. 28 season opener against rival Kearney in what would have been the first game played in Memorial Stadium after the completion of its $17 million renovation.

