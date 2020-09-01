 Skip to main content
Grand Island High School sticking with policy that bans visiting fans
Grand Island High School is sticking with its policy of not allowing visiting teams to have fans, even participant families, attend the Islanders’ home contests this fall.

 RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD

But they are not instructing their parents and fans to stay home when the Islanders travel to away games and matches.

“We know that we cannot control what families choose to do,’’ said Jennifer Worthington, a spokesperson for the Grand Island district, in an email to The World-Herald. “If another district allows spectators then each family can make their own decision. As you know, we continue to say the best way to limit the spread of the virus is to wear masks, wash hands often and stay home as much as possible.

“As I said, each school district makes their own decision. Our Pandemic Team meets daily, thoroughly discusses every topic and looks at a variety of research. We made the decision not to allow visiting spectators.”

After postponing its season opener Aug. 28 with Kearney to Oct. 23 and moving it to Kearney because of a team quarantine that ended Aug. 20, Grand Island’s first home football game is Friday against Lincoln Pius X. The Islanders’ first road game in football is Sept. 11 against Lincoln Southeast at Lincoln’s Seacrest Field.

No other Class A school currently with fall sports — the Omaha Public Schools have suspended their activities — has such a policy as Grand Island’s. Most limit home and away teams to four family members per participant.

stu.pospisil@owh.com, 402-444-1041,

twitter.com/stuOWH

