Grand Island Northwest and Elkhorn North earn first girls state soccer tournament berths

Grand Island Northwest and Elkhorn North will give the Class B girls state soccer tournament field a fresh feel.

Both teams qualified for the first time. Northwest beat Platteview 3-1 and Elkhorn North had the only road victory in Saturday’s district finals, beating Omaha Mercy 3-2.

Both, however, draw perennial visitors to Morrison Stadium for Wednesday’s first round. Elkhorn North (10-7) opens against defending champion and top-ranked Omaha Skutt at noon. Northwest, not ranked but 15-2, follows with a 2 p.m. match against No. 4 Columbus Scotus. The Shamrocks were at state last year and have missed only twice since Class B was added in 1996.

The other first-round matchups Wednesday will be Norris-Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central at 5:30 p.m. and Omaha Duchesne-Bennington at 7:30. Bennington is making only its second appearance.

Results

B-1, Omaha Skutt 10, Conestoga 0: The No. 1 SkyHawks (14-2), on the mercy-rule shutout, qualified for the 25th consecutive time. They are the defending champions.

B-2, Norris 6, Hastings 0: Kennedy Sullivan scored twice and Sophie Talero had two assists for the No. 2 Titans (17-1) against Hastings (8-9).

B-3, Omaha Duchesne 3, Omaha Roncalli 1, OT: The No. 3 Cardinals (15-3), who trailed the 8-9 Crimson Price 1-0 at halftime, scored twice in overtime.

B-4, Columbus Scotus 7, Scottsbluff 1: Emma Brezenski scored four goals in the first half and Isabella Kadavy had two in the match for No. 4 Scotus (15-2) against Scottsbluff (10-7)

B-5, Grand Island Northwest 3, Platteview 1: The Vikings (15-2) got their go-ahead goal from Lupe Sanchez sc in the 35th minute. Platteview finished 11-6.

B-6, Bennington 3, Blair 1: The No. 6 Badgers (13-5) got two goals from Mia Hurt, two assists by Karsen Backlund and a goal by Avy Cornett against No. 10 Blair (7-9).

B-7, Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central 2, Elkhorn 1, OT: Sierra Springer’s goal came with 6 minutes left in the second overtime for the No. 8 Warriors (11-4) as they defeated the No. 7 Antlers (9-10).

B-8, Elkhorn North 3, Omaha Mercy 2: The Wolves (10-7) took a 3-0 lead on goals by Mac Fox, Kailey Marshall and Ava Spies, then turned back a rally by No. 9 Mercy (12-8) that saw Melina Nelson get a goal and an assist.