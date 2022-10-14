Grand Island Northwest takes out Elkhorn for first Class B state softball title

HASTINGS, Neb. — Grand Island Northwest became the western-most team to capture the Class B state softball title Friday when the Vikings defeated Elkhorn 3-1 at the Smith Softball Complex.

The Antlers won four consecutive games over two days to reach the championship after losing their tournament opener Wednesday to Bennington. That fourth win came Friday morning with a 13-2, 6-inning romp over Blair.

“We didn’t feel happy with the way we performed against Bennington and thought we had a lot more to offer,” Elkhorn coach Al Schutte said. “We won those three games on Thursday to get a chance today. Our seniors did an amazing job of leading us through all those games.”

Elkhorn was making its first appearance in a the state final since 2019 where they faced Papillion-La Vista in Class A title game.

This was the first championship appearance in school history for the Vikings. Since longtime assistant coach Mitch Sadd was promoted to lead the Northwest program, the Vikings have gone from fourth place in 2020 and third place in 2021 before winning the 2022 title.

Sadd said defeating Blair 4-3 in Thursday’s winner’s bracket game was a big step toward securing the title.

“That win was huge,” Sadd said. “They got the momentum for today, and that was important. I knew we were going to get it done today just from the way we’ve been swinging the bats and how Ava has been pitching.”

Ava is Vikings ace Ava Laurent, who finished the season with a 28-1 record after pitching every inning at state for Northwest. Laurent gave up just two hits and one earned run as she struck out six against the Antlers.

Elkhorn pitchers Emerson Karstens and Paige Riley gave up just four hits and four walks.

Northwest scored all three of its runs in the second inning. Libby Loman got things started with a lead-off walk and advanced to second base on a sacrifice bunt by Laurent.

A single to first base by Kyra Ray moved Loman to third Avyn Urbanski grounded into a fielder’s choice on which Loman scored and Ray advanced to third. Ray then scored on an error by Antlers shortstop Jordyn Rochholz after Grace Baasch had lined out to Rochholz for the second out.

Another Elkhorn error, this one by Riley, kept the inning alive. Kylie Caspersen then drove in the third run on a single, scoring Urbanski.

Elkhorn avoided the shutout by scoring one run in the sixth inning. After the inning began with two outs, Laurent walked Mya Larsen.

Emma Hague then had the only extra base hit of the game for either team when she hit a double that plated Larsen and cut Northwest’s lead to 3-1.

Laurent walked Annabelle Hensley to lead off the seventh inning. But Claire Nuismer lined into a double play before Laurent struck out Makailey Beekman to end the game.

“We knew it was going to be tough to score runs against their pitcher,” Schutte said. “We had heard a lot about her and we were ready for the challenge. They had some good speed on the bases, and that made a big difference as well."

Championship game

Elkhorn (22-11)...............................000 001 0—1 2 3

Grand Island Northwest (33-3).......030 000 X—3 4 1

W-Ava Laurent. L-Emerson Karstens. 2B-E, Emma Hague.

Elimination game

Elkhorn (22-10).....110 317—13 19 1

Blair (31-6)............020 000— 2 5 2

W-Emerson Karstens. L- Brooke Janning. 2B-E, Jordyn Rochholz; B, Tessa Villotta. HR-B, Joslyn Policky.