Grand Island scores 28 unanswered points, downs Millard South

GRAND ISLAND — The Grand Island sideline was subdued as the team walked from one side of the field to the other to begin the second quarter. This wasn’t the start the Islanders were expecting.

The home team trailed 10-0 and hadn’t managed a first down through three possessions. Millard South appeared on the brink of breaking open the Class A quarterfinal.

Then Colton Marsh jumped a pass. And everything changed.

“Just a hitch route,” said Marsh, a senior defensive back. “The quarterback looked at it the whole time and I knew it was coming.”

Marsh took the ball back 70 yards as the purple-clad crowd erupted. It proved to be the spark — and start — of 28 unanswered points as fourth-seeded Grand Island (9-2) dominated the trenches and snagged three interceptions en route to a 28-10 victory over the 12th-seeded Patriots and their first berth in the state semifinals in four years.

The Islanders picked off star quarterback Cam Kozeal three times after the Vanderbilt baseball commit had thrown just one interception against 16 touchdown passes entering the contest. Two rushing touchdowns by running back Jace Chrisman helped put the hosts ahead 21-10 and they dominated possession in the third quarter as Millard South ran just six plays in the frame.

The hosts won despite being outgained 346-328. Both teams converted just 1 of 12 third-down tries.

Grand Island completed a 13-play, 93-yard drive to begin the fourth quarter when quarterback Cohen Evans found Marsh for a 4-yard score and the final cushion. Chrisman — in his return from injury — unofficially totaled 76 rushing yards on 18 carries. Evans completed 16 of 24 passes for 139 yards and directed an offense that didn’t commit a turnover other than a late first-half Hail Mary interception.

“It’s just in their nature, I guess,” Grand Island coach Jeff Tomlin said. “It’s in the DNA of this team to keep plugging away and hang in there and good things usually happen. They fought until the end.”

The Islanders will play at top-seeded Omaha Westside next Friday with a berth in the state championship game on the line.

Millard South came out firing, calling a double pass on the game’s first play as Kozeal lateraled to Brock Murtaugh, who found Amarion Jackson open downfield for 41 yards. The drive stalled from there as the Patriots settled for a 30-yard Simon McClannan field goal.

The visitors then made it 10-0 after getting the ball near midfield, finding the end zone when Kozeal hit 6-foot-3 tight end Lance Rucker on a play-action look up the middle for a 39-yard catch-and-run finish.

Grand Island appeared in an early danger zone, punting three straight times to begin the game with just 13 yards. But the Islanders forced a Patriots punt on their third possession, then began the climb back when Marsh corralled an errant throw and took it to the proverbial house.

Another Millard South punt, then the Islanders seized a 14-10 lead on a three-play, 60-yard drive from there. Marsh scrambled for a 17-yard run on a broken halfback-pass call, then Chrisman — the star running back who missed the playoff opener with injury — rumbled off tackle to pay dirt from 25 yards out.

Millard South’s next drive ended in another turnover as Porter Dickenson intercepted a Kozeal pass on a miscommunication in the red zone. The teams traded punts from there, with the Patriots’ Delunn Jones picking off a deep ball to end the half.

Penalties hounded the Patriots, who were flagged 12 times. Kozeal ran for 52 yards on six carries and was 19-of-40 passing for 257 yards to pace the offense. But Grand Island’s front line — highlighted by linebacker Justyce Hostetler and his five stops — pressured him throughout while the GI attack kept Kozeal and Co. watching for much of the second half.

“This version of Grand Island football is about that,” Tomlin said. “Some years it’s different. This year’s team has been able to grind out some time of possession. That’s super valuable when you’re able to keep some really outstanding athletes on the sidelines.”

Now it’s on to Omaha for the Islanders, who haven’t let early deficits sink them yet. Certainly not Friday.

“We know our way can outlast the opponent,” Marsh said. “Warrior over winner. (Millard South) is a bunch of winners, we’re warriors. Stuck to our game plan and got it done.”

Millard South (6-5).........10 0 0 0—10

At Grand Island (9-2).......0 14 7 7—28

MS: FG Simon McClannan 30

MS: Lance Rucker 39 pass from Cam Kozeal (McClannan kick)

GI: Colton Marsh 70 INT (Heider Alba Meda kick)

GI: Jace Chrisman 25 run (Alba Meda kick)

GI: Chrisman 12 run (Alba Meda kick)

GI: Marsh 4 pass from Cohen Evans (Alba Meda kick)​

