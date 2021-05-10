Grand Island soccer works its way back to a familiar place for coach and his son

It’s no longer about how Grand Island started this season. It’s about where the Islanders will finish it.
After three straight losses to open the year, coach Jeremy Jensen and his team will end things in a familiar place.
The state soccer tournament.
“To be going back to Morrison (Stadium) is pretty special,” Jensen said.
Grand Island ran off 10 wins in its final 12 matches, including a district championship Thursday to clinch a spot in Tuesday’s 10 a.m. Class A boys opener against top-ranked Lincoln Southwest.
It’s the seventh state tournament appearance in 10 seasons, including three of the past four, for the Islanders. But Jensen would be lying if he said this one wasn’t a little more special.
His son, sophomore defender Jalen Jensen, has started all 15 games. The younger Jensen hasn’t just grown up around the program. Grand Island soccer has been ingrained in him.
When Jeremy’s teams would go to Omaha for the state tournament, lots of times those trips included Jalen on the sideline. He had his fifth birthday party at Memorial Stadium, the Islanders’ home field.
Those sort of memories haven’t escaped the coach this season as he watched his son in the purple and yellow.
“There’s just so many moments,” Jeremy Jensen said. “The first game, you see him standing out there with the starters. It’s just cool.”
It was an experience they looked forward to last year before the season was halted because of COVID-19.
“From the dad standpoint, as upset as I was, I think his mom was about five times more upset,” Jeremy said with a laugh.
They’ve made up for lost time this season, especially during the past week.
The Islanders, who have given up less than a goal per match over its last 12, won the A-4 champion on their home turf Thursday night.
“For us, we’ve got three pretty simple goals,” Jensen said. “We want to host districts, win a district final at our stadium, and we want to get to the semifinals at the state tournament.”
To add the final check on that list, his side will need to take down Southwest, the lone remaining unbeaten boys team in the state.
The conference rivals met on opening night, a match Grand Island led 2-0 before the Silver Hawks stormed back for three straight goals and the win.
It was part of the 0-3 start, with all three one-score losses to teams that reached the state tournament.
But the three losses are a bit deceiving, the coach said. Against 10th-ranked Lincoln Southeast in the second match, his team held a sizable advantage in scoring opportunities, he said.
Two days later against second-ranked Omaha South, the Islanders played almost all of the second half down a man and managed to get within one score late.
The younger Jensen said he and his teammates are confident that lessons learned along the way are going to help in a rematch with Southwest. But he also knows what sort of effort that pulling off the upset will take.
“Not making any mistakes,” he said. “One mistake against one of these good teams can cost you a game.”