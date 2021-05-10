Grand Island soccer works its way back to a familiar place for coach and his son

“There’s just so many moments,” Jeremy Jensen said. “The first game, you see him standing out there with the starters. It’s just cool.”

It was an experience they looked forward to last year before the season was halted because of COVID-19.

“From the dad standpoint, as upset as I was, I think his mom was about five times more upset,” Jeremy said with a laugh.

They’ve made up for lost time this season, especially during the past week.

The Islanders, who have given up less than a goal per match over its last 12, won the A-4 champion on their home turf Thursday night.

“For us, we’ve got three pretty simple goals,” Jensen said. “We want to host districts, win a district final at our stadium, and we want to get to the semifinals at the state tournament.”

To add the final check on that list, his side will need to take down Southwest, the lone remaining unbeaten boys team in the state.

The conference rivals met on opening night, a match Grand Island led 2-0 before the Silver Hawks stormed back for three straight goals and the win.

It was part of the 0-3 start, with all three one-score losses to teams that reached the state tournament.