Grand Island takes team title at girls wrestling invite

Grand Island found power in numbers Thursday, most notably the No. 1.

The ninth-ranked Islanders got bracket championships from Anyia Roberts and Maria Lindo-Morente on their way to the team title at the Norm Manstedt Girls Invitational, held at Central Community College in Columbus.

Points from 11 of 12 weight classes, including a combined 51.5 of the team’s 117 from Roberts and Lindo-Morente, were enough to edge runner-up Pierce.

All of that with a shuffled lineup that coach Jeff Evans said was missing three regular starters.

“The girls are doing great, though, as a first-ever program,” he said.

In five matches, Roberts tallied four pins and a 19-4 victory via technical fall. Included in the freshman’s haul was a first-period pin in the semifinals, and another midway through the third period over Miah Kenny of crosstown rival Grand Island Northwest in the championship match.

“She’s new to wrestling,” Evans said. “She’s a freshman who had planned on basketball. She is a three-sport athlete with softball and soccer, as well. She has tremendous athletic potential, just needs to continue to build her skill set and get mat time.”