Grand Island takes team title at girls wrestling invite

Grand Island found power in numbers Thursday, most notably the No. 1.
The ninth-ranked Islanders got bracket championships from Anyia Roberts and Maria Lindo-Morente on their way to the team title at the Norm Manstedt Girls Invitational, held at Central Community College in Columbus.
Points from 11 of 12 weight classes, including a combined 51.5 of the team’s 117 from Roberts and Lindo-Morente, were enough to edge runner-up Pierce.
All of that with a shuffled lineup that coach Jeff Evans said was missing three regular starters.
“The girls are doing great, though, as a first-ever program,” he said.
In five matches, Roberts tallied four pins and a 19-4 victory via technical fall. Included in the freshman’s haul was a first-period pin in the semifinals, and another midway through the third period over Miah Kenny of crosstown rival Grand Island Northwest in the championship match.
“She’s new to wrestling,” Evans said. “She’s a freshman who had planned on basketball. She is a three-sport athlete with softball and soccer, as well. She has tremendous athletic potential, just needs to continue to build her skill set and get mat time.”
Lindo-Morente racked up four falls before a 9-2 decision over ninth-ranked Angela Velasquez of Schuyler for the gold medal at 152. Lindo-Morente had pinned Velasquez in pool action earlier in the day.
Evans said the junior was another who had never wrestled before this season, and moved from 165 into the 152-pound weight class vacated by Roberts after winning a “challenge match” earlier in the week.
“She is incredibly mentally tough and was able to earn four pins (against) great competition and won her finals match by decision,” Evans said. “She had zero experience on the mat prior to the start of the season, and I look forward to her continuing to make a name for herself in this new-found life opportunity.”
Yutan was the only other team with multiple winners, getting golds from freshman sisters Aubrie and Alexis Pehrson at 114 and 120, respectively.
Fifth-ranked Pierce finished 6.5 points back of the Islanders, with gold medalist Kenzie Parsons at 185. Schuyler, ranked No. 1 by NEWrestle, put two wrestlers in the finals in a third-place team finish.
Team scores: Grand Island 117, Pierce 110.5, Schuyler 93, Wahoo 94, Norfolk 71, Grand Island Northwest 63, Amherst 62, Aurora 58, Yutan 56, Weeping Water 50, Winnebago 47, Minden 46.5, Omaha Westside 45, Millard South 38, O’Neill 38, Stanton 37, BRLD 32, Scribner-Snyder 32, Platteview 30.5, Columbus 28, Omaha Burke 23.5, Ord 23, Battle Creek 22.5, Valentine 22, Crofton 21, Red Cloud/Blue Hill 20, Norfolk Catholic 18, Crete 17, Bellevue East 16.5, Boone Central 15.5, Wisner-Pilger 13, Arcadia/Loup City 9, Adams Central 8, Elgin-Pope John 5, Centura 4, Fullerton 4, High Plains 2, Cedar Bluffs 0, Chadron 0, Quad County Northeast 0.
Championship matches: 100: Nattlie Hull, Scribner-Snyder, pinned Jessica Ortega, Schuyler, 3:21. 107: Raelyn Wilson, Weeping Water, dec. Lily Gomez, Red Cloud-Blue Hill, 4-2. 114: Aubrie Pehrson, Yutan, pinned Corah Linnaus, Stanton, 1:57. 120: Alexis Pehrson, Yutan, pinned Madisen Petersen, Crofton, 5:58. 126: Regan Rosseter, Omaha Westside, pinned Angeline Skrdla, Pierce, 2:50. 132: Rylee Hoppe, Norfolk, def. Lesley Rodriguez, Norfolk. 138: Reagen Gallaway, Amherst, pinned Kehlanee Bengston, Aurora, :51. 145: Anyia Roberts, Grand Island, pinned Miah Kenny, Grand Island Northwest, 4:55. 152: Maria Lindo-Morente, Grand Island, dec. Angela Velasquez, Schuyler, 9-2. 165: Kaylee Ricketts, Wahoo, pin Paola Vergara, O’Neill, :58. 185: Kenzie Parsons, Pierce, pinned Zeena Villanueva, BRLD, 1:51. 235: Precious DeCora, Winnebago, pinned Tia Teigre, Aurora, 2:25.