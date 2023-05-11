The state tournament seemed almost out of reach just a few days ago for Grand Island.

But good fortune smiled on the Islanders, and coach Kirby Wells’ squad will be heading to the Class A tourney for the first time since 2019.

Grand Island will be part of the eight-team field that begins play Friday at Werner Park. The 12-9 Islanders, who snagged one of two available wild cards, will open against top-seeded and defending champion Millard West.

“We know that’s going to be a tough first game,” Wells said. “But we’ve beaten some of the top teams this season and we know we belong.”

Grand Island got off to an 8-2 start that included a shutout win at Lincoln East, which enters state ranked No. 1. But the Islanders went 4-7 over the final half of the season, which included a 1-0 loss to East in the A-2 district final.

That put Wells’ team at risk because it trailed Millard South in wild-card points in the hunt for a berth to state.

“When we lost, we thought it was going to be really tough to get there,” the coach said. “Still, we knew we had an outside shot.”

Grand Island got a huge assist Monday from unranked Omaha Burke, which defeated the Patriots 8-4 in the A-5 district semifinal. Omaha Creighton Prep then beat the Bulldogs 10-6 in the final, which clinched the state tourney berth for the Islanders.

“We needed Burke to come through,” Wells said. “When Millard South lost, everybody was texting each other that we still had a chance.”

Cohen Nelson and Riley Plummer lead the Islanders pitchers in wins with four. Nelson was the hard-luck loser in that district final against East.

Senior outfielder EJ Arends leads the team in batting at .366 while senior infielder Brayden Lee is next at .321. Sophomore Broxton Barrientos is batting .294 and leads the team in RBIs.

Wells said defense and pitching has been the team’s strengths throughout the season.

“We’re excited that district final wasn’t our last game, because that would have been tough,” the coach said. “We know Millard West is one of the top teams in the state, so we’ll need to be ready for them.”

The Class A portion of the state tourney begins one day before Class B and Class C start the tournament. All three state finals will be contested May 19 at UNO’s Tal Anderson Field, and they’ll be televised live on Nebraska Public Media.