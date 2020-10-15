 Skip to main content
Grand Island will allow visiting family members into stadium for football
FOOTBALL

Grand Island is letting up to four family members per player from Norfolk to enter its Memorial Stadium for Friday’s football game. Grand Island school officials did not allow visiting parents at the season’s first two home games against Lincoln Pius X and top-ranked Omaha Westside.

Norfolk administrators will assist with checking in their spectators in the visiting side of the stadium. Masks and social distancing required at all times. These measures were advocated in this space before the Pius X game.

Grand Island Superintendent Tawana Grover, in announcing the changes, said during the past few weeks, the district realized that “what may be working today may not work tomorrow. As we go forward, as long as we continue to hold athletic events, we want to do everything we can to ensure that all students can be supported with family members present.

“After all, we teach hearts as well as minds.”

She cautioned that with COVID-19 cases rising in the area, it could lead to fewer in-person classes and, subsequently, no athletic events or extracurricular activities.

stu.pospisil@owh.com, twitter.com/stuOWH

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

Reporter - High school sports

Stu is The World-Herald's lead writer for high school sports and for golf. Follow him on Twitter @stuOWH. Phone: 402-444-1041.

