Grand Island will not let visiting teams to bring fans to fall sports events
ATHLETICS

Grand Island will not let visiting teams to bring fans to fall sports events

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Grand Island will not let visiting teams bring fans to their fall sports contests.

“We owe it to our students to take the necessary precautions to keep school going,” Grand Island Superintendent Tawana Grover said. “Adjustments have to be made in these uncertain times. Decision made (sic) to be a partner with our community to help reduce community spread. We want to reduce the amount of people traveling from town to town within the state at this time. We thank the visiting schools’ families for understanding.”

Grand Island currently has four home games — Sept. 4 against Lincoln Pius X, Sept. 25 against Omaha Westside, Oct. 2 against Papillion-La Vista South and Oct. 9 against Norfolk. Its season opener with Kearney was postponed due to a team quarantine and was rescheduled for Oct. 23 in Kearney.

The school said its cross country meet at Centura Hills Golf Course in Cairo will be fanless.

