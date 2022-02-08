 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Grand Island wins Nebraska high school boys state bowling team title
BOWLING

Grand Island wins Nebraska high school boys state bowling team title

  • Updated
Grand Island

Grand Island celebrates its first boys state tournament bowling championship Tuesday night.

 MIKE PATTERSON, THE WORLD-HERALD

LINCOLN — Grand Island won its first boys state bowling championship Tuesday night, defeating Grand Island Northwest in the final.

The Islanders won the best-of-five final 3-1 at Sun Valley Lanes. Grand Island had defeated the Vikings twice during the season.

"I liked the fight we showed," coach Paul Lee said. "They never gave up and the guys were picking each other up."

Members of the winning team were Brayden Lee, Kaden Kuusela, Adam Dreher, Cody Cadwalader, Jett Hennings, Brock Hurley and Austin Sinsel.

The Islanders won Game 1 192-181 but Northwest bounced back with a 211-172 victory in Game 2.

Both teams started with two strikes in the third game but Grand Island went on to squeeze out a 201-196 victory, taking a 2-1 edge in the match.

The Islanders strung four strikes together in Game 4 but the Vikings rallied to make it close. Grand Island had an open in the 10th frame but managed to hold on for a 197-196 win and the championship.

"It was awesome having two Grand Island teams in the final," Lee said. "All the kids work hard in the junior program and it's fun to go against your friends."

Northwest was the top seed in the eight-team tourney while Grand Island was the No. 2 seed.

mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350, twitter.com/MPattersonOWH

