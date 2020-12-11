Grand Island wrestlers are ready to test themselves at Arena Sports Academy Invitational

Joey Morrison said his Grand Island team is taking things one day at a time.
His assessment on how that’s going? So far, so good — with tougher ones ahead.
Morrison and the Class A No. 2 Islanders had an impressive start to the season last week, knocking off a ranked rival in a dual, then taking the team title at a tournament that also included a pair of top-five teams two days later.
“We wrestled pretty well overall,” the coach said. “We definitely have been tested, and our guys have responded really well.”
Now comes an even bigger challenge. Grand Island will travel Saturday to Sioux City, Iowa, for the Arena Sports Academy Invitational.
The field includes two-time defending Class A champion Millard South, as well as a Fort Dodge squad ranked fourth in Iowa’s largest class.
“It’s going to be another level there,” Morrison said. “There’s a bunch of teams that have guys. I’m (eager) to get there and get going.”
Among the tournament highlights is a 126-pound bracket loaded with talent and a possible matchup with national implications.
Fort Dodge’s Drake Ayala is ranked No. 1 in the country by multiple publications. The University of Iowa signee is also in the top 10 of MatScout’s pound-for-pound rankings.
Conor Knopick of Millard South isn’t far behind. The senior, an Iowa State commit, is as high as No. 3 nationally.
Bring it on, Blake Cushing says.
Cushing, Grand Island’s returning state champion, is committed to a St. Cloud State program that has won four of the past five Division II national championships. He’s ranked No. 2 in Class A — behind Knopick.
Mix in Stevie Barnes of Underwood, ranked No. 3 in Iowa’s Class 1A, and you have the makings of a must-see bracket.
Cushing is looking forward to the measuring stick that awaits this weekend.
“I’m excited for that opportunity,” the senior said.
His coach is, too.
Morrison pointed to his team’s conditioning as a deciding factor in last week’s dual win over Columbus — ranked No. 7 in Class A by Huskermat — in the season opener. He liked the way the Islanders then battled over the weekend in winning the Kearney Invitational, a tournament that included third-ranked North Platte and No. 4 Papillion-La Vista.
They’ll get their first look at a Millard South team that will be a heavy favorite at February’s state tournament.
“They’re very well-coached; they work hard,” Morrison said of the Patriots. “They’ve got a handful of really, really special athletes right now that are well-trained. When you get some good horses out to follow, your team as a whole gets better. That’s what you’re seeing in Millard.”
He likes the way his team’s lineup is shaping up, too.
In addition to Cushing, the Islanders also have state title contenders in Juan Pedro (ranked No. 2 at 113 by NEWrestle), Brody Arrants (No. 2 at 145) and Daylon Keolavone (No. 2 at 182). Three others — Rogelio Ruiz, Kolby Lukasiewicz and Michael Isele — are also in the top four of their respective weight classes.
It’s the kind of depth needed to challenge in Omaha. Grand Island finished fourth in the team scoring at the state tournament a year ago.
“Guys are hungry, they’re focused,” Morrison said. “We have a lot of seniors this year that want to end things the right way.”
nickrubek@gmail.com, 402-850-0781
Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone
All the latest updates for Nebraska High School sports