Grand Island wrestlers are ready to test themselves at Arena Sports Academy Invitational

Conor Knopick of Millard South isn’t far behind. The senior, an Iowa State commit, is as high as No. 3 nationally.

Bring it on, Blake Cushing says.

Cushing, Grand Island’s returning state champion, is committed to a St. Cloud State program that has won four of the past five Division II national championships. He’s ranked No. 2 in Class A — behind Knopick.

Mix in Stevie Barnes of Underwood, ranked No. 3 in Iowa’s Class 1A, and you have the makings of a must-see bracket.

Cushing is looking forward to the measuring stick that awaits this weekend.

“I’m excited for that opportunity,” the senior said.

His coach is, too.

Morrison pointed to his team’s conditioning as a deciding factor in last week’s dual win over Columbus — ranked No. 7 in Class A by Huskermat — in the season opener. He liked the way the Islanders then battled over the weekend in winning the Kearney Invitational, a tournament that included third-ranked North Platte and No. 4 Papillion-La Vista.

They’ll get their first look at a Millard South team that will be a heavy favorite at February’s state tournament.