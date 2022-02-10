Grand Island wrestling rides confidence into districts with eyes on another postseason run

“That was the first time I think you saw consistency,” Morrison said. “You’re just not sure how quickly they make those adjustments to varsity high school wrestling. I think they’ve done a really, really good job of trusting the coaching staff and eliminating those chinks in the armor.

“Some of the things that helped us (at state duals) — intensity, aggressiveness — we were lacking that at the beginning part of the year because they were feeling out who they were.”

A run to the finals last weekend included a win over sixth-ranked Columbus in the opening round, and a 43-24 statement victory against No. 4 Papillion-La Vista in the semifinals.

The latter, a reversal of fortunes from a dual at the Fracas, turned some heads.

“It was fun to see some of those matches again,” Morrison said. “Our guys just really wrestled lights out.”

They carried it into the championship round, where Grand Island built a lead midway through before top-ranked Millard South turned things on down the stretch.

But the showing was a boost of confidence at the perfect time for the Islanders.