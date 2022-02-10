Grand Island wrestling rides confidence into districts with eyes on another postseason run

A season that may have started as a rebuild has seemingly turned into a reload for Grand Island.
The Class A No. 5 Islanders roll into Saturday’s District A-2 tournament at Bellevue East fresh off of a runner-up finish at last weekend’s state duals.
That wasn’t a trophy most expected Grand Island to own. Most outside the program, that is.
“I think it was just confirmation of where we thought we were,” Islanders coach Joey Morrison said of the state duals showing.
And where they think they’re going.
Morrison’s bunch carries postseason momentum into districts, hoping to improve on last year’s 13 state qualifiers. That group finished third at the state tournament, the program’s eighth top-three finish since 2009.
“Fourteen is the next logical step,” Morrison said with a laugh.
That statement may have gotten a similar reaction from some around the sport to begin the season.
Facing the loss of eight seniors — including three state finalists and a champion from last season — Morrison knew it could take some time for his team to get its footing.
It was about a month in, at the Flatwater Fracas in their own backyard, that Morrison felt things begin to click.
“That was the first time I think you saw consistency,” Morrison said. “You’re just not sure how quickly they make those adjustments to varsity high school wrestling. I think they’ve done a really, really good job of trusting the coaching staff and eliminating those chinks in the armor.
“Some of the things that helped us (at state duals) — intensity, aggressiveness — we were lacking that at the beginning part of the year because they were feeling out who they were.”
A run to the finals last weekend included a win over sixth-ranked Columbus in the opening round, and a 43-24 statement victory against No. 4 Papillion-La Vista in the semifinals.
The latter, a reversal of fortunes from a dual at the Fracas, turned some heads.
“It was fun to see some of those matches again,” Morrison said. “Our guys just really wrestled lights out.”
They carried it into the championship round, where Grand Island built a lead midway through before top-ranked Millard South turned things on down the stretch.
But the showing was a boost of confidence at the perfect time for the Islanders.
“It really gives us all momentum going into districts,” sophomore Justyce Hostetler said. “Everyone really wants to go to state.”
Senior Ein Obermiller, ranked third in Class A at 126 pounds by NEWrestle, said there’s been a “different atmosphere” around this year’s team.
“The group of last year, very serious, we were expected to contend for a state title,” Obermiller said. “We’re just having more fun this year, just going out and wrestling.”
Obermiller is one of four Islanders with state tournament experience. Both he and second-ranked 152-pounder Tyler Salaps medaled two years ago as sophomores. They’re two of the nine Islanders ranked by one of the three services.
The duo will be expected to help shoulder the load over the next two weekends, something Obermiller wears as a badge of honor.
“We really stick together as a team,” he said. “We have to struggle through the practice room, and when you do that it’s either get together or suffer alone.”
A district field that includes second-ranked Norfolk and No. 7 North Platte will provide the challenge Saturday. The rest of the state comes calling a week later.
Morrison believes his team is ready.
“Our guys are hungry for the best,” he said. “They want to beat every guy. You can’t just think your way to success that way, but it’s certainly better than being complacent.”