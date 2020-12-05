Grand Island wrestling wins team title at Kearney Invitational

Strength in numbers — particularly those near the top of the podium — gave Grand Island the lift it needed Saturday.
The Class A No. 2 Islanders crowned four champions and had four runners-up, enough to win the team title at the Kearney Invitational.
Grand Island had winners in Blake Cushing (126 pounds), Brody Arrants (145), Kolby Lukasiewicz (160) and heavyweight Michael Isele to finish 20 points ahead of third-ranked North Platte in the team scoring.
The tournament victory followed a 43-33 come-from-behind win in a season-opening dual Thursday night against Columbus in which the Islanders won the final five matches.
North Platte had three champions — Jaylan Ruffin (132), Gavyn Brauer (182) and Vincent Genatone (195) — but only one second-place finisher. The Bulldogs split their 10 head-to-head matches with Grand Island.
Papillion-La Vista, ranked No. 4 by Huskermat, also won three golds in a third-place team showing.
RESULTS
Team scoring: Grand Island 166, North Platte 146, Papillion-La Vista 133.5, Kearney 111, Hastings 110, Omaha Creighton Prep 101.5, Omaha Skutt 78.5, Scottsbluff 57.5.
Bracket champions: 106: Presden Sanchez, Omaha Creighton Prep. 113: Hunter Anderson, Hastings. 120: Zachary Ourada, Omaha Skutt. 126: Blake Cushing, Grand Island. 132: Jaylan Ruffin, North Platte. 138: Ian Rudner, Papillion-La Vista. 145: Brody Arrants, Grand Island. 152: Nick Hamilton, Papillion-La Vista. 160: Kolby Lukasiewicz, Grand Island. 170: Cole Price, Papillion-La Vista. 182: Gavyn Brauer, North Platte. 195: Vincent Genatone, North Platte. 220: Tony Pray, Omaha Creighton Prep. 285: Michael Isele, Grand Island.
Patriots dominate opener
Millard South hit the ground running Saturday, lapping the field at the Sergeant Bluff-Luton Invitational.
The Class A No. 1 Patriots had eight champions and more than double the points of the nearest team to them in the standings in an impressive first outing this season.
Miles Anderson (106 pounds), Caleb Coyle (120), Conor Knopick (126), Joel Adams (138), Tyler Antoniak (145), Scott Robertson (152), Antrell Taylor (160) and Connor Hoy (220) gave Millard South golds in eight of 14 weight classes.
It was more than enough to easily beat Sergeant Bluff-Luton — Iowa’s No. 3 team in Class 2A — by a margin of 336.5-163.
Antoniak and Robertson beat highly ranked opponents from the host team by identical 3-2 scores for their titles.
Antoniak edged No. 2 Isaac Bryan, and Robertson earned the decision against top-ranked Jack Gaukel, a three-time state finalist and Iowa State commit.
Ekfelt Invite canceled
One of the longest-running tournaments in the state will have to wait for its next edition.
The 75th Vern Ekfelt Invitational, scheduled for Saturday at Omaha North, was canceled because of COVID-19 issues.
Annually held on the first weekend of the season, the event was slated to have just seven teams this year — none of which was ranked in either Nebraska or Iowa.
nickrubek@gmail.com, 402-850-0781, twitter.com/nickrubek
Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone
All the latest updates for Nebraska High School sports