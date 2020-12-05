Grand Island wrestling wins team title at Kearney Invitational

Patriots dominate opener

Millard South hit the ground running Saturday, lapping the field at the Sergeant Bluff-Luton Invitational.

The Class A No. 1 Patriots had eight champions and more than double the points of the nearest team to them in the standings in an impressive first outing this season.

Miles Anderson (106 pounds), Caleb Coyle (120), Conor Knopick (126), Joel Adams (138), Tyler Antoniak (145), Scott Robertson (152), Antrell Taylor (160) and Connor Hoy (220) gave Millard South golds in eight of 14 weight classes.

It was more than enough to easily beat Sergeant Bluff-Luton — Iowa’s No. 3 team in Class 2A — by a margin of 336.5-163.

Antoniak and Robertson beat highly ranked opponents from the host team by identical 3-2 scores for their titles.

Antoniak edged No. 2 Isaac Bryan, and Robertson earned the decision against top-ranked Jack Gaukel, a three-time state finalist and Iowa State commit.

Ekfelt Invite canceled

One of the longest-running tournaments in the state will have to wait for its next edition.