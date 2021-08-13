Grand Island's Isaac Traudt receives offer from Gonzaga

The top basketball prospect in Nebraska added another offer to his growing collection. This one comes from the national runner-up.

Grand Island forward Isaac Traudt announced on Twitter Friday that he received an offer from Gonzaga. The Bulldogs' only loss during the 2020-21 season was to Baylor in the national title game.

The consensus top 100 prospect, ranked No. 58 overall in the 247Sports composite, averaged 25.3 points per game last season for the Islanders. The 6-foot-9 senior also holds offers from Creighton, Nebraska, North Carolina, Virginia and Michigan State. He officially visited all but CU, where he had an unofficial visit.

Former Millard North guard and the top in-state prospect for the 2021 class Hunter Sallis signed with Gonzaga.

