Grand Island's Marcus Holling wins Capitol City Invitational

LINCOLN — After contending in most of his meets this spring, Marcus Holling finally got a win.

The Grand Island junior broke par on both nines Thursday to post a 2-under 69 at Pioneers Park. He earned a one-stroke victory over Jason Kolbas of team champion Lincoln Pius X and Charlie Larson of Lincoln East at the power-laden Capitol City Invitational.

“It’s my personal best (score) in a tournament so it's definitely great," Holling said. “I’d had two second-places and three ties for thirds. It definitely helps with confidence going into districts and state.”

Besides hitting most of the greens in regulation, he said, he almost chipped in twice. One ended up leaving Holling with a tap-in birdie on the course’s No. 1 hole.

He beat a field that included 14 of the top 15 teams in Class A in season scoring. Only No. 1 Gretna was not at the tournament.

Pius won with only two in the top 15 — Kolbas and Koby Sander (74) — but no one shot outside the 70s. The Thunderbolts shot a 13-over 297 to win by three over Omaha Creighton Prep and Lincoln East.

Charlie Hoiberg had a 76, brother Sam 77 and Caden Kearns 79 for Pius X’s season low.