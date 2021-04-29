Grand Island's Marcus Holling wins Capitol City Invitational

LINCOLN — After contending in most of his meets this spring, Marcus Holling finally got a win.
The Grand Island junior broke par on both nines Thursday to post a 2-under 69 at Pioneers Park. He earned a one-stroke victory over Jason Kolbas of team champion Lincoln Pius X and Charlie Larson of Lincoln East at the power-laden Capitol City Invitational.
“It’s my personal best (score) in a tournament so it's definitely great," Holling said. “I’d had two second-places and three ties for thirds. It definitely helps with confidence going into districts and state.”
Besides hitting most of the greens in regulation, he said, he almost chipped in twice. One ended up leaving Holling with a tap-in birdie on the course’s No. 1 hole.
He beat a field that included 14 of the top 15 teams in Class A in season scoring. Only No. 1 Gretna was not at the tournament.
Pius won with only two in the top 15 — Kolbas and Koby Sander (74) — but no one shot outside the 70s. The Thunderbolts shot a 13-over 297 to win by three over Omaha Creighton Prep and Lincoln East.
Charlie Hoiberg had a 76, brother Sam 77 and Caden Kearns 79 for Pius X’s season low.
“Breaking 300 has been a goal from the beginning," coach Steph Kolbas said. “We know we have to break 300 if we want a chance to win state. There’s some really good players out there in the state.
“I know all these guys on the team can do it. We still haven’t reached our potential.”
Only once, with the season heading into May, has she used the same lineup. That depth hasn’t sorted itself out, either.
“We’re having qualifying again tomorrow," coach Kolbas said. “It’s getting down to the wire. Some people are starting to separate but what’s actually happening, and it’s making it difficult for me as a coach, is that their averages are now even closer. So it’s really going to come down to qualifying, any five, any day.
“The kids are super supportive of each other and that’s what makes them all better.”
Team scoring: Lincoln Pius X 297, Omaha Creighton Prep 300, Lincoln East 300, Omaha Westside 303, Elkhorn South 305, Millard West 306, Grand Island 315, Papillion-La Vista South 321, Lincoln Southwest 323, Norfolk 325, Kearney 326, Millard North 327, Lincoln Southeast 329, Papillion-La Vista 329.
Individual leaders: Marcus Holling, GI, 69; Jason Kolbas, LPX, 70; Charlie Larson, LE, 70; Isaac Heimes, Norfolk, 71; Blake Skoumal, MW, 71; Thomas Gatlin, LE, 73; Koby Sander, LPX, 74; Teddy Peterson, Prep, 74; Luke Strako, Prep, 74; Kolby Brown, Westside, 75; Adam Hahn, MW, 75; Mason Burger, PLVS, 75; Andrew Whittaker, ES, 75; Tommy Dickmeyer, ES, 75; Justin Webert, LSW, 75.