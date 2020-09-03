Grant Gutschow throws four touchdown passes in Elkhorn's win over Omaha Roncalli

Class B No. 5 Elkhorn had a different ending than last week from losing an early lead.

The Antlers scored three touchdowns in the third quarter Thursday night as they defeated host Omaha Roncalli 48-27 in a televised game. It was a bounce-back win after they lost their preseason No. 1 rating on a 28-18 home setback to Norris after leading 12-0 with three minutes left in the first half.

Against 0-2 Roncalli, Elkhorn (1-1) scored three times in the first 6:16, starting with Aiden Young’s 65-yard catch-and-run from Grant Gutschow on Elkhorn’s first snap, but led only 23-13 at halftime.

Elkhorn’s third-quarter scores were a 5-yard Gutschow pass for Hayden Stec’s third touchdown of the game, a 17-yard run by Braylen Johnson and tight end Gannon Gragert’s 15-yard grab. Johnson’s second touchdown run gave the Antlers a brief 35-point lead in the final quarter.

Junior quarterback Austin Schwartz threw touchdown passes to four receivers. The Crimson Pride’s first three possessions ended in turnovers.

Elkhorn (1-1).........................20 3 19 6—48

At Omaha Roncalli (0-2).........0 13 0 14—27