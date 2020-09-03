Grant Gutschow throws four touchdown passes in Elkhorn's win over Omaha Roncalli

Class B No. 5 Elkhorn had a different ending than last week from losing an early lead.
The Antlers scored three touchdowns in the third quarter Thursday night as they defeated host Omaha Roncalli 48-27 in a televised game. It was a bounce-back win after they lost their preseason No. 1 rating on a 28-18 home setback to Norris after leading 12-0 with three minutes left in the first half.
Against 0-2 Roncalli, Elkhorn (1-1) scored three times in the first 6:16, starting with Aiden Young’s 65-yard catch-and-run from Grant Gutschow on Elkhorn’s first snap, but led only 23-13 at halftime.
Elkhorn’s third-quarter scores were a 5-yard Gutschow pass for Hayden Stec’s third touchdown of the game, a 17-yard run by Braylen Johnson and tight end Gannon Gragert’s 15-yard grab. Johnson’s second touchdown run gave the Antlers a brief 35-point lead in the final quarter.
Junior quarterback Austin Schwartz threw touchdown passes to four receivers. The Crimson Pride’s first three possessions ended in turnovers.
Elkhorn (1-1).........................20 3 19 6—48
At Omaha Roncalli (0-2).........0 13 0 14—27
E: Aiden Young 65 pass from Grant Gutschow (Cole Houck kick)
E: Hayden Stec 7 pass from Gutschow (kick failed)
E: Stec 18 run (Houck kick)
OR: Thomas Kenney 41 pass from Austin Schwarz (kick failed)
OR: Wyatt Yetter 35 pass from Schwartz (Schwarz kick)
E: FG Houck 21
E: Stec 5 pass from Gutschow (kick failed)
E: Braylen Johnson 17 run (kick blocked)
E: Gannon Gragert 15 pass from Gutschow (Houck kick)
E: Johnson 8 run (kick failed)
OR: Quincy Evans 30 pass from Schwarz (Schwarz kick)
OR: Jake Orr 15 pass from Schwarz (Schwarz kick)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing: E, Johnson 13-82, Stec 4-41, Conor Pillard 3-2, Conor Hunt 1-minus 6, Cooper Fedde 1-10, Young 8-15, Tanner Kloster 1-minus 5, Gutschow 9-minus 2. OR, Darik Rodgers 14-68, Schwarz 4-9, Kenney 4-minus 10.
Passing: E, Gutschow 14-20-1 205, Hunt 0-1-0 0. OR, Schwarz 13-19-0 193, Kenney 1-4-1 25.
Receiving: E, Stec 6-69, Gragert 5-68, Young 2-63, Ian Sexton 1-5. OR, Evans 2-40, Orr 5-40, Darik Rodgers 3-54, Yetter 2-31, Kenney 2-53.
