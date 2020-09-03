 Skip to main content
Grant Gutschow throws four touchdown passes in Elkhorn's win over Omaha Roncalli
FOOTBALL

Grant Gutschow

Elkhorn quarterback Grant Gutschow throws a pass against Omaha Roncalli.

Class B No. 5 Elkhorn had a different ending than last week from losing an early lead.

The Antlers scored three touchdowns in the third quarter Thursday night as they defeated host Omaha Roncalli 48-27 in a televised game. It was a bounce-back win after they lost their preseason No. 1 rating on a 28-18 home setback to Norris after leading 12-0 with three minutes left in the first half.

Against 0-2 Roncalli, Elkhorn (1-1) scored three times in the first 6:16, starting with Aiden Young’s 65-yard catch-and-run from Grant Gutschow on Elkhorn’s first snap, but led only 23-13 at halftime.

Elkhorn’s third-quarter scores were a 5-yard Gutschow pass for Hayden Stec’s third touchdown of the game, a 17-yard run by Braylen Johnson and tight end Gannon Gragert’s 15-yard grab. Johnson’s second touchdown run gave the Antlers a brief 35-point lead in the final quarter.

Junior quarterback Austin Schwartz threw touchdown passes to four receivers. The Crimson Pride’s first three possessions ended in turnovers.

Elkhorn (1-1).........................20    3  19    6—48

At Omaha Roncalli (0-2).........0  13    0  14—27

E: Aiden Young 65 pass from Grant Gutschow (Cole Houck kick)

E: Hayden Stec 7 pass from Gutschow (kick failed)

E: Stec 18 run (Houck kick)

OR: Thomas Kenney 41 pass from Austin Schwarz (kick failed)

OR: Wyatt Yetter 35 pass from Schwartz (Schwarz kick)

E: FG Houck 21

E: Stec 5 pass from Gutschow (kick failed)

E: Braylen Johnson 17 run (kick blocked)

E: Gannon Gragert 15 pass from Gutschow (Houck kick)

E: Johnson 8 run (kick failed)

OR: Quincy Evans 30 pass from Schwarz (Schwarz kick)

OR: Jake Orr 15 pass from Schwarz (Schwarz kick)

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing: E, Johnson 13-82, Stec 4-41, Conor Pillard 3-2, Conor Hunt 1-minus 6, Cooper Fedde 1-10, Young 8-15, Tanner Kloster 1-minus 5, Gutschow 9-minus 2. OR, Darik Rodgers 14-68, Schwarz 4-9, Kenney 4-minus 10.

Passing: E, Gutschow 14-20-1 205, Hunt 0-1-0 0. OR, Schwarz 13-19-0 193, Kenney 1-4-1 25.

Receiving: E, Stec 6-69, Gragert 5-68, Young 2-63, Ian Sexton 1-5. OR, Evans 2-40, Orr 5-40, Darik Rodgers 3-54, Yetter 2-31, Kenney 2-53.

stu.pospisil@owh.com, 402-444-1041,

twitter.com/stuOWH

Reporter - High school sports

Stu is The World-Herald's lead writer for high school sports and for golf. Follow him on Twitter @stuOWH. Phone: 402-444-1041.

