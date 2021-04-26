Elkhorn baseball survives offensive battle with Papillion-La Vista

A strong wind on the warmest day of spring translated into a lot of offense Monday night at Elkhorn High.

When it was over, the Class B No. 2 Antlers outlasted Class A Papillion-La Vista 11-10. The teams combined for 26 hits in the almost three-hour game.

The biggest bopper was the Monarchs’ Nick Chanez, though it came in a losing effort. He tripled and belted a pair of homers — including a grand slam — and had six RBIs.

“A win is a win, especially against a good team like that,” Elkhorn coach Kyle McCright said. “They hit the heck out of the ball, but somehow, we survived.”

It helped having Nebraska recruit Drew Christo around to close things out. He got the final out of the sixth inning on a strikeout, then fanned two more in a 1-2-3 seventh to notch the save.

“Drew is a nice weapon to have,” McCright said. “This was his bullpen session in between starts.”

Antlers catcher Grant Gutschow, who collected three RBIs, had a good view from behind the plate.

“I’m glad I’m catching Drew and not trying to hit off of him,” he said. “They’re a tough team, but he came in and got the job done.”