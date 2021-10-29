 Skip to main content
Grant Guyett catches four touchdown passes in Omaha Westside's playoff win over Papio South
Grant Guyett catches four touchdown passes in Omaha Westside's playoff win over Papio South

Grant Guyett caught four touchdown passes Friday night as Omaha Westside defeated Papillion-La Vista South 49-0 in a first-round playoff game.

Guyett caught TD passes of 11, 12, 29 and 31 yards to boost the Warriors.

Quarterback Anthony Rezac threw three touchdown passes and his brother Dominic ran for a score.

mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350, twitter.com/MPattersonOWH

