Grant Guyett catches four touchdown passes in Omaha Westside's playoff win over Papio South

Grant Guyett caught four touchdown passes Friday night as Omaha Westside defeated Papillion-La Vista South 49-0 in a first-round playoff game.
Guyett caught TD passes of 11, 12, 29 and 31 yards to boost the Warriors.
Quarterback Anthony Rezac threw three touchdown passes and his brother Dominic ran for a score.
Photos: First round of Class A high school football playoffs
Millard South's Brock Murtaugh (18) and Christian Nash (25) celebrate Murtaugh's touchdown against Omaha North at Buell Stadium in Omaha on Friday, October 29, 2021.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Cam Kozeal catches a pass against Omaha North's Tre'Vionne Brown at Buell Stadium in Omaha on Friday, October 29, 2021.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha North's Daijion Willis tackles Millard South's Antrell Taylor at Buell Stadium in Omaha on Friday, October 29, 2021.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Gage Stenger is lifted by Omaha North defense at Buell Stadium in Omaha on Friday, October 29, 2021.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Grant Renken stiff arms Omaha North's Ceontre' Brown at Buell Stadium in Omaha on Friday, October 29, 2021.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha North's Tre'Vionne Brown outruns Millard South's Justin Gassaway for a touchdown at Buell Stadium in Omaha on Friday, October 29, 2021.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Burke's Cooper Katskee throws a third quarter pass against Lincoln Southeast on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Burke's Jamari Allen tries to block a third quarter punt by Lincoln Southeast's Nate McCashland on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Trainers examine Omaha Burke's Bryton Nelson after he got hurt against Lincoln Southeast on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Burke's Donovan Moody scores a touchdown in the second quarter against Lincoln Southeast on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Burke's Trae Starks runs the ball against Lincoln Southeast on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Burke's Donovan Moody, left, tries to run around Lincoln Southeast's Max Buettenback on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Burke's Brandon Rummel, left, tries to tackle Lincoln Southeast's Max Buettenback on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Burke's Cooper Katskee runs the ball in the first quarter in front of Lincoln Southeast's Luke Blatchford on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
The Lincoln Southeast student section watches the opening kickoff against Omaha Burke on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Burke's Canon Elle snaps the ball to holder Cooper Katskee during a PAT attempt in the second quarter against Lincoln Southeast on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Southeast's Willem Reddick passes for three yards in the second quarter against Omaha Burke on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Southeast's Max Buettenback gets tackled by Omaha Burke's Christian Jones in the first quarter on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Burke's Cooper Katskee throws a complete pass in the second quarter against Lincoln Southeast on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Burke's Trae Starks catches a touchdown pass in front of Lincoln Southeast's Jackson Martin the second quarter on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
