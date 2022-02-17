Grant Jansen scored 16 to lead Gretna to win over Omaha Westside

Grant Jansen scored 16 points Thursday night to lead Gretna to a 51-45 win over top-ranked Omaha Westside.
The 15-6 Dragons led most of the game, sprinting to a 14-6 advantage after the first quarter. The Warriors drew within two early in the fourth quarter but went scoreless for five minutes.
Westside, which had won 20 games in a row, fell to 21-2.
» Get the full story later tonight on Omaha.com.
