BASKETBALL

Grant Jansen scored 16 to lead Gretna to win over Omaha Westside

  • Updated
Grant Jansen scored 16 points Thursday night to lead Gretna to a 51-45 win over top-ranked Omaha Westside.

The 15-6 Dragons led most of the game, sprinting to a 14-6 advantage after the first quarter. The Warriors drew within two early in the fourth quarter but went scoreless for five minutes.

Westside, which had won 20 games in a row, fell to 21-2.

mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350, twitter.com/MPattersonOWH

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

