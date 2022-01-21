Gretna and Omaha Westside clash over details behind NSAA violation

Gretna Public Schools’ release said the district has been cooperating with the NSAA investigation and was "shocked and surprised" at the NSAA's initial conclusion that the player was ineligible during the 2021-22 season because GPS is a closed district, meaning the district only enrolls students within its boundaries.

GPS sought legal counsel and requested a closed hearing for Thursday's appeal "to protect the student and the family from disclosure of sensitive, personal and potential confidential information protected by student privacy laws."

But Boganowski’s name was not only announced before the closed session, it appeared on the binder of Gretna’s lawyer, as well.

"We were very disappointed when we heard our student’s name announced in the open portion of the meeting in the presence of the news media prior to the hearing being closed," Friday’s GPS release read.

Gretna maintains "that the student and his family did nothing wrong and it is our sincere belief that there was never any dishonesty or deceit on their part or on the part of the District."