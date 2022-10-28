Gretna avoids major upset, beats Lincoln Southeast in Class A first round

Thanks to a pass rush that wouldn’t quit — and notched eight sacks — Gretna avoided a stunning upset in the first round of the Class A playoff.

The top-ranked — but second-seeded — Dragons beat plucky Lincoln Southeast 27-24 Friday night by forcing three turnovers and pulling Knight quarterback Owen Baxter down to the turf as often as Gretna’s two defensive line stars, Korver Demma and Mason Goldman, could do it.

In front of a reporter-estimated 3,500 fans, the Knights and Dragons played pigskin ping-pong for a half, with Lincoln Southeast’s Baxter effectively dueling Zane Flores, the Oklahoma State commit, to a draw.

On the Knights’ first scoring drive, Baxter hit all three passes before scrambling 19 yards through the Dragons’ defense for a score; he’d later break off an 18-yard option keep for a score and hit a wide-open Henry Woods for a 33-yard touchdown pass.

Gretna (10-0) leaned on a 71-yard kickoff return from Tyson Boganowski — which set up a short Riley Egenberger touchdown — and forcing two first-half fumbles of Buettenback. The Dragons turned the second of them into a trick play touchdown when Boganowski took a quick backwards hitch pass from Flores, then found Blayke Moore for a 29-yard score to knot the game at 21 with 9:13 left in the second quarter.

After three straight Gretna sacks thwarted a Lincoln Southeast drive at midfield, Flores led a 10-play, 67-yard march over the first half’s final three minutes to set up a Cameron Bothwell 30-yard field goal just before halftime. The Dragons led 24-21 at the break.

Baxter took the Knights (5-5) downfield to start the second half with a field goal, but it could have been more had officials not nullified a 52-yard touchdown by Cash Buettenback with a block-in-the-back penalty. Gretna answered with its own field goal.

Lincoln Southeast’s last, best fourth quarter drive involved two fourth-down conversions – one by fake punt run, another by drawing a defensive pass interference penalty – but died when Boganowski picked off a Baxter deep ball in the Gretna end zone.

Flores ran out the rest of the clock after he hit tight end Caleb Schnell for a 21-yard gain on a third down.

Despite being undefeated and the World-Herald’s top-ranked team, the Dragons are the No. 2 seed in the playoffs and part of a loaded half of the bracket that includes seventh-seeded Bellevue West, which beat Papillion-South 42-20 in its first round game. The Thunderbirds and Gretna have already played one of the best games of the year, a 40-37 Dragon comeback engineered by Flores.

Lincoln Southeast (5-5)..... 14 7 3 0 – 24

Gretna (10-0)................... 14 10 0 3 – 27

LSE: Owen Baxter 19 run (Nate McCashland kick)

Gretna: Riley Egenberger 6 run (Cameron Bothwell kick)

Gretna: Egenberger 1 run (Bothwell kick)

LSE: Baxter 18 run (McCashland kick)

LSE: Henry Woods 33 pass from Baxter (McCashland kick)

Gretna: Blayke Moore 29 pass from Tyson Boganowski (Bothwell kick)

Gretna: Bothwell 30 FG

LSE: McCashland 31 FG

Gretna: Bothwell 26 FG

» Get the full story later on Omaha.com