Gretna baseball avoids elimination at American Legion regional

Gretna posted its first-ever regional victory Thursday to stave off elimination at the American Legion tournament.

The Dragons defeated Kansas champion Pittsburg 3-0 at the Mid-South Regional in Hastings. The victory at Duncan Field lifts Gretna (37-16) into a 4 p.m. elimination game Friday.

Coach Bryan O’Flynn’s squad is making its first regional appearance after capturing the Class A Nebraska state title. The win came one day after the Dragons lost their tournament opener 7-2 against Arkansas champion Cabot.

“We would have liked to have gotten that first win one day earlier,” O’Flynn said. “But the guys did a nice job of bouncing back today.”

Starter Charles Thomas led the way, allowing four hits with seven strikeouts over six innings. Catcher Rusty Wortman, the team’s closer, came on to get the save.

“Chuck was great today,” O’Flynn said. “He had good command of all three of his pitches.”

After two scoreless innings, Gretna bunched all of its runs in the third. Brayden Chaney had an RBI single, Mick Huber a run-scoring double and Caleb Schnell an RBI groundout.