BASEBALL

Gretna beats Lincoln Southeast to win Bellevue West Invitational

Gretna defeated Lincoln Southeast 9-5 on Saturday to capture the eight-team Bellevue West Invitational.

Mick Huber had four hits to pace the Dragons. He had two singles, a triple and a solo homer while scoring three and driving in two.

Skylar Graham pitched four innings to get the win and Chuck Thomas the final three for the save.

mike.patterson@owh.com

Mike covers high school sports, primarily volleyball in the fall, girls basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring and summer. He also reports on horse racing for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @MPattersonOWH. Phone: 402-444-1350.

