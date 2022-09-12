Gretna beats Omaha Marian again for Metro Conference title

Gretna successfully defended its Metro Conference title Monday with a 9-1, six-inning victory over Omaha Marian in the second showdown of the season between the state’s two best teams.

The top-ranked Dragons edged No. 2 Marian 2-1 in the season opener on Aug. 18 in a showdown between ace pitchers Alexis Jensen of Gretna and Maddia Groff of Marian.

Jensen again led Gretna (19-0) to the win Monday, striking out 13 and giving up just three hits and one earned run. After racking up a large pitch count in Marian’s 10-6 semifinal round win over Millard West earlier Monday, Groff played right field for the 15-2 Crusaders in the title game.

Gretna earned its berth in the championship game with a 6-1 semifinal victory over Elkhorn South. Jensen threw a one-hitter and struck out 17 Storm batters to lead the Dragons.

The Dragons opened the scoring in the title game with a second-inning solo home run by first baseman Ansley Gydesen. She sent the 1-1 offering from Crusaders pitcher Payton Kincaid into the left-field scoreboard.

Gretna made it 2-0 in the bottom of the third. Center fielder Anniston Trevarrow led off with a first-pitch single down the left-field line.

Trevarrow then raced to third base when Skarlett Jones reached first base on a throwing error by Kincaid. All-Nebraska third baseman Faith Mills then plated Trevarrow with a groundout to second base.

Gretna broke the game open in the third with five runs as all nine starters had an at-bat. Freshman Brylee Heard and right fielder Kennedy Boyer coaxed one-out walks from Kincaid before Trevarrow singled to load the bases.

A single by Jones drove in Heard’s courtesy runner, Emerson Boyer, before Mills had another RBI groundout to bring home Kennedy Boyer. Trevarrow and Jones then scored on a single by Jensen that put Gretna ahead 6-0.

Jensen’s courtesy runner, Lily Rowe, then scored the Dragons’ fifth run when a fly ball to center field by catcher Brylee Rupiper was dropped.

Marian avoided the shutout by getting one run back in the top of the fifth. Second baseman Emma Humpal led off with a double down the left-field line. Brooklyn Kincaid was hit by a pitch, and Zoe Kassmeyer singled to load the bases.

Between strikeouts for the first and third outs, Crusaders catcher Rylinn Groff hit a sacrifice fly to right field to bring home Humpal and cut Marian’s deficit to 7-1.

Gretna scored its final two runs in the sixth to end the game one inning early. Jones lead off with a single before Mills and Jensen were walked to load the bases. Rupiper hit a sacrifice fly to bring home Jones before second baseman Megan Marshall ended the game with a single that scored Mills.