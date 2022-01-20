 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Gretna boys basketball downs Elkhorn South in double overtime
BASKETBALL

Gretna boys basketball downs Elkhorn South in double overtime

  • Updated
  • 0
Wilcoxson, Peterson, Burt

Gretna's Alex Wilcoxson tries to protect the ball from Elkhorn South's Caden Peterson and Henry Burt.

 EILEEN T. MESLAR, THE WORLD-HERALD

Gretna never led until overtime while denying Elkhorn South yet another win in a close game.

No. 6 Gretna outscored the No. 7 Storm 10-6 in the second overtime for a 65-61 win Thursday night.

Elkhorn South (8-5) had won three of their past six games by two points or overtime. But it couldn’t hold its 28-16 halftime lead.

Alex Wilcoxson sent the game to overtime at 53-53 with a flip-in with 3.1 seconds left. In the first overtime, Gretna held the ball after Alec Noonan’s tying shot for the Storm with 1:31 left but to no avail.

Elkhorn South led twice in the second overtime, each time on a 3 by Evan Werner, the last making it 61-60. Landon Pokorski and Grant Jansen each went 1-of-2 at the line for the lead for the 9-4 Dragons, and Jansen made another before Pokorski made two clinching free throws.

The sophomore led Gretna with 30 points.

Elkhorn South (8-5).....18  10  11  14  2    6—61

At Gretna (9-4)..............9    7  14  23  2  10—65

ES: Alec Noonan 18, Chase Anderson 11, Evan Werner 9, Jackson Moeller Swan 6, Henry Burt 6, Carson Chochon 6, Evan Hill 3, Caden Peterson 2.

G: Landon Pokorski 30, Alex Wilcoxson 23, Grant Jansen 7, Alec Wilkins 3, Jeff Rozelle 2.​

» Get the full story later tonight on Omaha.com.

stu.pospisil@owh.com, twitter.com/stuOWH

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

Reporter - High school sports

Stu is The World-Herald's lead writer for high school sports and for golf. Follow him on Twitter @stuOWH. Email stu.pospisil@owh.com

