Gretna boys soccer outlasts Papillion-La Vista South

Class A No. 1 Gretna outlasted second-ranked Papillion-La Vista South 3-2 Tuesday night, winning a shootout 4-2 in a rematch of the Metro Conference tournament’s boys championship from two weeks ago — a match Gretna won 2-0.

The teams traded scores in the first half, with Gretna’s Carson Poole heading in a Brett Perkins corner in ninth minute to get things going.

Papio South leveled it with Parker Hylok’s strike four minutes later, the third of the season for the sophomore.

Gretna’s didn’t wait long before retaking the lead as sophomore Maguire Perkins’ headed in a ball from Caden Ruff a minute after the match was tied. It was the team-leading 16th goal of the year for Perkins.

It was an advantage that lasted until the late stages of the half when Cole Krska converted a penalty kick following a foul on teammate Gus Kriegler in the box.

The teams went scoreless the entire second half and both regulations, before Gretna came away with the in kicks.

It lifts the Dragons to 13-4 entering a regular-season finale Thursday against two-time defending champion Omaha South.

Papillion-La Vista South (13-4)....2 0 0 0 0—2

At Gretna (14-2)..........................2 0 0 0 1—3

GOALS: PLS, Paker Hylok, Cole Krska; G, Carson Poole, Caden Ruff.

