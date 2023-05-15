They took the first jab Monday night, but the champs punched back.

And punched and punched and punched.

Class A No. 1 Gretna fell behind early, then came back swinging with four before the break, part of a 5-2 win over second-ranked Lincoln Southwest in the championship match of the girls state tournament at Morrison Stadium.

It’s the second straight title for the Dragons, who got goals from five players in winning their 45th consecutive match.

“Every game it seemed like someone was stepping up in a critical moment,” Gretna coach Chace Hutchison said. “But these girls, I keep saying it, they’re used to this. They know how to step up in those critical moments and to make those plays."

The Silver Hawks landed the first blow when Charley Kort tucked a left-footer from 20 yards out into the lower right corner, putting Southwest up in the seventh minute. It was the team-leading 15th of the season, and third of the tournament, for the junior.

Gretna wasted little time fighting back, getting an equalizer from Ava Makovicka less than four minutes later to level things.

“Credit Southwest, they had a chance and they capitalized on it,” Hutchison said. “The girls showed their fight, and they showed their resiliency, they showed how they can stay together.”

It was a surge later in the half that turned things the way of the Dragons.

Kendall Dobberstein put home a cross from Allison Marshall in the 25th minute, the first of three Gretna goals in less than 12 minutes of action.

Sisters Sonora and London De Fini each found the back of the net seven minutes apart to push the lead to 4-1 at the break.

“I think we were all just kind of like ‘OK, we’ve got to go right now,’” Marshall, a Kansas State recruit, said of the early deficit. “We got an equalizer pretty soon after and we just kept pushing after that.”

Southwest wasn’t done pushing back, though.

A long free kick from Kort was placed perfectly for teammate Gaby Drought, who didn’t waste it. Drought’s first of the season drew the Silver Hawks back with just under 33 minutes to play.

It was Southwest’s third goal of the season against Gretna, which gave up a combined two in its other 19 matches. The Silver Hawks were the first team to score more than once against the Dragons since the opening weekend of the 2022 season, a stretch of 37 matches.

“I felt that we did a very good job at the beginning of both halves,” Southwest coach Thomas Nettleton said. “The quality that they had, just kind of eventually played out into their favor. But I’m very proud of how we were able to get some good things in this game.

“We came into it not wanting to defend for 80 minutes. Nobody’s actually given them a game, so that was our goal - we were going to come out and actually give them a game. And I felt like we did that, and there were just some moments that we could have had a little bit better quality to defend.”

Hopes for a comeback were dashed when Karli Williams put away a pass from Sonora De Fini in the 67th minute to push the lead back to three.

The Dragons finished their three wins at the state tournament with 12 goals coming from eight players.

They put the bow on a three-year span with 63 wins - 21 in each state title season - in 64 matches. It’s a program that will look significantly different with next year's opening of Gretna East and a split of the team.

Hutchison said he will coach the first-year Griffons next season.

“They’re just a really special group and I’m very thankful to have been a part of their story and a part of their soccer life,” he said of his last Dragon team.

Lincoln Southwest (16-3)....1 1—2

Gretna (21-0)......................4 1—5

GOALS: LSW, Charley Kort, Gaby Drought; G, Ava Makovicka, Kendall Dobberstein, Sonora De Fini, London De Fini, Karli Williams.

