Gretna captures its second-straight title at Metro Conference girls soccer tournament

A mixed bag kind of night ended with one big win and one potentially big loss for the defending champs.

Class A No. 1 Gretna scored twice in the second half to beat second-ranked Omaha Marian 2-0 in the Metro Conference tournament girls championship match at Collin Stadium, the second-straight conference title for the Dragons.

It was a somewhat subdued celebration, though, after junior forward Madelyn White was carried off the field in the closing minutes with a left knee injury.

While Gretna coach Chace Hutchison said it was too early to tell, he admitted that the injury to White, a Division I recruit, “didn’t look good.”

Hutchison, who lauded his team’s depth after Monday night’s semifinal win, looked prophetic after losing White.

Freshman Addison LaRock notched a goal in the 74th minute to put the match away, striking one from about 25 yards out for her fourth of the season.

“We have depth and we’re going to use it,” Hutchison said. “It’s unfortunate, the circumstances. But we do believe in all 24 of our girls that do suit. They’re there for a reason, and so when your name’s called upon, you’ve got to be ready to go.”

Chaley French scored just under 12 minutes into the second half, putting perfect touch on a looping shot from the top left corner of the box, the senior’s seventh goal of the season.

It was more than enough for a Dragons defense that notched its ninth shutout in 11 matches.

“We have a bunch of studs back there, that’s for sure,” Hutchison said.

Marian coach Teresa DeGeorge said she was surprised at the strength of Gretna, especially in the defensive end.

“They were way more technical than we were,” DeGeorge said. “They got to balls first, and were much more physical. They wanted the game more.

“Their back line was extremely strong, their mids controlled the midfield, their outside forwards went straight to the goal and had great crosses. I felt like they were firing on all cylinders. They were definitely the better team today.”

Gretna outscored four Metro tournament opponents by a combined 26-0 tally. Hutchison called the latest in the string — a victory over the previously unbeaten Crusaders — an “important” one.

“Marian’s a really good team,” he said. “They are a top team in this state, and for us to be able to come out here and keep our heads and play the way that we did, this gives us a lot of momentum going into a pretty difficult stretch. We needed this, and I’m proud of the way the girls played.”

Already playing without leading scorer Savannah Defini, another Division I prospect, and with three matches against ranked opponents over the next two weeks, that Dragons depth will surely be tested.

“At this point, we don’t got a choice, we’re gonna see,” Hutchison said of others stepping up. “And I believe in them and they believe in themselves, and they’re going to have to embrace that challenge.”

Gretna (10-1)................0 2—2

Omaha Marian (11-0)...0 0—0

GOALS: G, Chaley French, Addison LaRock.

