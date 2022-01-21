Gretna claims Westside reported NSAA violation: The player 'did nothing wrong’

Gretna maintains "that the student and his family did nothing wrong and it is our sincere belief that there was never any dishonesty or deceit on their part or on the part of the District."

Prior to Gretna's allegation that Westside reported the violation to the NSAA, the school’s superintendent Mike Lucas said Thursday that no one from Westside made the complaint to the NSAA.

“I did NOT have anything to do with the Gretna/NSAA situation,” Lucas posted on Twitter. “Westside did NOT turn them in.”

In his tweet Thursday, Lucas included social media posts implicating him as the person who triggered the NSAA’s investigation. Lucas said the posts are “completely false.”

“Gretna beat us,” Lucas wrote. “We’ve had plenty of other things to worry about since then.”

NSAA Executive Director Jay Bellar told The World-Herald on Thursday the complaint about Gretna came from a “member school.” Bellar didn’t disclose the school, and Gretna’s two-hour appeal hearing was held in closed session.​