Gretna claims Westside reported NSAA violation: The player 'did nothing wrong’

Someone turned in the Gretna football team for using what the NSAA ultimately deemed to be an ineligible player.
That decision — upheld on appeal Thursday by the NSAA board of directors — led to the rare vacation of the Dragons’ Class A title.
According to a press release for Gretna Public Schools Friday afternoon, the team it beat 7-3 for the title in November, Omaha Westside, made the complaint in early December.
"GPS was notified by the NSAA that a complaint from Omaha Westside High School had been received which alleged that an ineligible student participated on the Gretna High School varsity football team during the 2021-22 season," the release said.
The release also said that the district was cooperating with the NSAA investigation and was "shocked and surprised" at NSAA's initial conclusion that the player was ineligible during the 2021-22 season because GPS is a closed district, meaning the district only enrolls students within its boundaries.
GPS sought legal counsel and requested a closed hearing for Thursday's appeal "to protect the student and the family from disclosure of sensitive, personal and potential confidential information protected by student privacy laws."
"We were very disappointed when we heard our student’s name announced in the open portion of the meeting in the presence of the news media prior to the hearing being closed," Friday’s release said.
Gretna maintains "that the student and his family did nothing wrong and it is our sincere belief that there was never any dishonesty or deceit on their part or on the part of the District."
Prior to Gretna's allegation that Westside reported the violation to the NSAA, the school’s superintendent Mike Lucas said Thursday that no one from Westside made the complaint to the NSAA.
“I did NOT have anything to do with the Gretna/NSAA situation,” Lucas posted on Twitter. “Westside did NOT turn them in.”
In his tweet Thursday, Lucas included social media posts implicating him as the person who triggered the NSAA’s investigation. Lucas said the posts are “completely false.”
“Gretna beat us,” Lucas wrote. “We’ve had plenty of other things to worry about since then.”
NSAA Executive Director Jay Bellar told The World-Herald on Thursday the complaint about Gretna came from a “member school.” Bellar didn’t disclose the school, and Gretna’s two-hour appeal hearing was held in closed session.
This is the first time since 1919 that a school using an ineligible player (Holbrook in Class F boys basketball) had a title vacated. Omaha Flanagan in 1989 relinquished the Class C track and field trophy for an ineligible athlete, with Battle Creek the winner once the meet was rescored without his points counting.
In 1972, before there were state playoffs, the NSAA ordered Omaha Ryan, since closed, to forfeit every game after it completed an 8-0-1 season. Ryan’s appeal hearing was held the day after its final game. In 1999, Omaha Westside forfeited its wins after losing in the state semifinals while under investigation.
